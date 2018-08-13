Here’s the O’Fallon Fire Department calls from Aug. 3 through 12

Aug. 3
5:01 p.m. Hartman Lane and Meadowbrook Drive, vehicle crash.
7:26 p.m. 610 E. State St. (area of), vehicle roll over (unfounded).
10:33 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department.
Aug. 4
12:44 a.m. Colonnade Senior Living Center, malfunctioning smoke detector.
8:14 a.m. Culvers, hood system activated.
9:33 a.m. 3120 Green Mount Crossing Drive (front of), vehicle crash.
5:38 p.m. Home Towne Suites, malfunctioning alarm system.
11:28 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road, cancelled en route, person struck by vehicle.
Aug. 5
12:21 p.m. 234 Weber Road, outdated smoke detector.
8:06 p.m. Scott Troy Road and Charles Trail, vehicle crash.
Aug. 6
9:51 a.m. Interstate 64 East at mile marker 12, vehicle crash.
Aug. 7
8:47 a.m. Interstate 64 West at mile marker 13, vehicle off roadway, unfounded.
7:35 p.m. 925 Calista Ridge Drive, outdated carbon monoxide detector.
Aug. 8
4:31 a.m. CSL Plasma, malfunctioning duct detector.
2:38 p.m. Home Towne Suites, malfunctioning smoke detector.
3:51 p.m. Mutual aid to Troy Fire Department.
8:42 p.m. 1007 W. Madison St., malfunctioning smoke detector.
Aug. 9
9:54 a.m. 1114 Tazewell Drive, assist emergency services, child’s foot stuck in bike.
1:07 p.m. 900 Belpre Drive, assist Ameren, high levels of natural gas.
3:58 p.m. 301 N. Main St., Lot 92, assist emergency services, lift assist.
4:02 p.m. 700 Southview Plaza, Apt. 7, cooking fire.
5:56 p.m. 54th Street Bar & Grill, malfunctioning smoke detector.
10:07 p.m. 324 Benedictine Court, strange odor, unfounded.
Aug. 10
9:53 a.m. Joe’s Place Adult Daycare, malfunctioning alarm system.
6:13 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department.
10:05 p.m. 8532 Oak Hill School Road, lightning strike, no fire.
10:41 p.m. 547 Highland Estates Drive, lightning strike, no fire.
Aug. 11
1:17 a.m. 1050 Eastgate Drive (under renovation), malfunctioning alarm system.
2:26 p.m. Weber Road and Agnes Drive (ditch area), smoke from lawn mower.
Aug. 12
2:39 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway and N. Green Mount Road, vehicle crash.
8:42 p.m. 305 Amhurst Drive, overheated washing machine motor.
