O’Fallon firefighters battle basement fire with partial floor collapse

Several agencies were assisting the O'Fallon Fire Department with a basement fire at 129 Callaway Court. Officials said it started in the basement, but the cause was not known. A partial floor collapse was complicating their attack on the fire.
By
Up Next
Several agencies were assisting the O'Fallon Fire Department with a basement fire at 129 Callaway Court. Officials said it started in the basement, but the cause was not known. A partial floor collapse was complicating their attack on the fire.
By

O'Fallon: Public Records

Here’s the O’Fallon Fire Department calls from Aug. 3 through 12

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

August 13, 2018 03:01 PM

Aug. 3

5:01 p.m. Hartman Lane and Meadowbrook Drive, vehicle crash.

7:26 p.m. 610 E. State St. (area of), vehicle roll over (unfounded).

10:33 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department.

Aug. 4

12:44 a.m. Colonnade Senior Living Center, malfunctioning smoke detector.

8:14 a.m. Culvers, hood system activated.

9:33 a.m. 3120 Green Mount Crossing Drive (front of), vehicle crash.

5:38 p.m. Home Towne Suites, malfunctioning alarm system.

11:28 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road, cancelled en route, person struck by vehicle.

Aug. 5

12:21 p.m. 234 Weber Road, outdated smoke detector.

8:06 p.m. Scott Troy Road and Charles Trail, vehicle crash.

Aug. 6

9:51 a.m. Interstate 64 East at mile marker 12, vehicle crash.

Aug. 7

8:47 a.m. Interstate 64 West at mile marker 13, vehicle off roadway, unfounded.

7:35 p.m. 925 Calista Ridge Drive, outdated carbon monoxide detector.

Aug. 8

4:31 a.m. CSL Plasma, malfunctioning duct detector.

2:38 p.m. Home Towne Suites, malfunctioning smoke detector.

3:51 p.m. Mutual aid to Troy Fire Department.

8:42 p.m. 1007 W. Madison St., malfunctioning smoke detector.

Aug. 9

9:54 a.m. 1114 Tazewell Drive, assist emergency services, child’s foot stuck in bike.

1:07 p.m. 900 Belpre Drive, assist Ameren, high levels of natural gas.

3:58 p.m. 301 N. Main St., Lot 92, assist emergency services, lift assist.

4:02 p.m. 700 Southview Plaza, Apt. 7, cooking fire.

5:56 p.m. 54th Street Bar & Grill, malfunctioning smoke detector.

10:07 p.m. 324 Benedictine Court, strange odor, unfounded.

Aug. 10

9:53 a.m. Joe’s Place Adult Daycare, malfunctioning alarm system.

6:13 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department.

10:05 p.m. 8532 Oak Hill School Road, lightning strike, no fire.

10:41 p.m. 547 Highland Estates Drive, lightning strike, no fire.

Aug. 11

1:17 a.m. 1050 Eastgate Drive (under renovation), malfunctioning alarm system.

2:26 p.m. Weber Road and Agnes Drive (ditch area), smoke from lawn mower.

Aug. 12

2:39 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway and N. Green Mount Road, vehicle crash.

8:42 p.m. 305 Amhurst Drive, overheated washing machine motor.

  Comments  