Here’s the O’Fallon Police Department calls for service from Aug. 14 through 20.
Aug. 14
1:18 a.m. Recovered property, 800 block of Estate Drive.
6:41 p.m. Service to other agency, 1700 block of W. Highway 50.
8:14 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, intersection of Scott Troy Road and Treybrooke Place.
10:27 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, intersection of St. Ellen Street and W. Highway 50.
10:40 p.m. Consumption of alcohol by a minor, 300 block of Southview Plaza.
11:18 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, 800 block of Lincoln Highway.
11:35 p.m. Aggravated assault, 100 block of Willard Drive.
Aug. 15
7:25 a.m. Burglary, 100 block of Regency Park.
7:36 a.m. Disorderly conduct, St. Elizabeth’s Blvd.
2:01 p.m. Theft, 800 block of Northgate Court.
2:03 p.m. Theft, 400 block of Larkway Drive.
Aug. 16
7:31 a.m. Theft, 500 block of E. Jefferson St.
12:48 p.m. Forgery, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
3:35 p.m. In-state warrant, 100 block of N. Penn St.
10:04 p.m. Possession of marijuana, intersection of S. Lincoln Ave., and W. 5th St.
Aug. 17
11:46 a.m. Found property, 300 block of Obernuefemann Road.
1:26 p.m. Theft, 1000 block of W. Highway 50.
2:36 p.m. In-state warrant, intersection of Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road.
3:45 p.m. Theft or lost or mislaid property, 400 block E. 5th St.
4 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of E. Adams St.
Aug. 18
2:14 a.m. Aggravated driving under the influence, intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East.
4:35 p.m. In-state warrant, intersection of W. Washington St. and N. Lincoln Ave.
7:17 p.m. In-state warrant, intersection of Old Collinsville Road and Lincoln Highway.
7:58 p.m. In-state warrant, intersection of N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64.
9:48 p.m. Driving under the influence, 400 block of W. Highway 50.
9:49 p.m. In-state warrant, intersection of W. Highway 50 and Homestead Ave.
Aug. 19
12:19 p.m. Driving under the influence, intersection of E. State St. and Behrens Drive.
12:43 a.m. Driving under the influence, intersection of W. 2nd St. and S. Cherry St.
1:26 a.m. Driving under the influence, intersection of E. Brittany Lane and N. Lincoln Ave.
7:21 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 600 block of White Oak Drive.
5:52 p.m. Aggravated battery, intersection of W. Wesley Drive and N. Lincoln Ave.
Aug. 20
10:53 a.m. Burglary, 700 block of Sea Gate Drive.
12:20 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 400 block of Hartman Lane.
1:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
5:06 p.m. Retail theft, 500 block of W. Highway 50.
7:21 p.m. In-state warrant, 700 block of W. Nixon Drive.
11:57 p.m. No valid driver’s license, intersection of Countryside Lane and W. State St.
