Police calls for O’Fallon and Shiloh from Aug. 21-27

O’Fallon
Aug. 21
12:03 a.m. Assist to other agency, 800 block of Natasha Circle.
6:12 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 1100 block of Central Park Drive.
2:21 p.m. Suspicious activity or circumstance, 1500 block of N. Green Mount Road.
9:30 p.m. In-state warrant, 700 block of W. Highway 50.
9:41 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, Interstate 64 and W. Highway 50.
Aug. 22
5:48 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 800 block of N. Cherry St.
11:38 a.m. Battery, 600 block of S. Smiley St.
12:23 p.m. Theft, 1200 block of Greenfield Place.
2:08 p.m. Driving under the influence, Oberuefemann Road and Steven Dee Drive.
5:22 p.m. Service to other agency, Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road.
6:22 p.m. Theft, 100 block of W. Madison Drive.
8:23 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 800 block of N. Cherry St.
10:09 p.m. Service to other agency, 1500 block of English Pine Lane.
Aug. 23
4:12 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 100 block of Autumn Pine Drive.
Aug. 24
1:26 a.m. Driving under the influence, Hartman Lane and Ellington Drive.
11:20 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 1000 block W. Highway 50.
11:25 a.m. Lost driver’s license or registration plates, 700 block of Highcliff Drive.
2:25 p.m. Theft, 100 block of Regency Park.
8:46 p.m. Possession of marijuana, Carbon Hill Road and Frontage Road.
11:49 p.m. In-state warrant, 12 mile marker of W. Interstate 64.
Aug. 25
1:02 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, W Highway 50 and Interstate 64.
4:16 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, 100 block of Regency Park.
4:43 a.m. Driving under the influence, 1200 block of Central Park Drive.
9:35 a.m. In-state warrant, W. Highway 50 and Interstate 64.
10:22 a.m. Found property, 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road.
2:58 p.m. Retail theft, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
5:33 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
6:38 p.m. Found property, 1000 block of W. Highway 50.
7:19 p.m. Criminal trespass to resident, 400 block of Schwarz Road.
7:44 p.m. Criminal damage to government property, 700 block of N. Smiley St.
Aug. 26
12:14 a.m. Aggravated battery, 100 block of E. 1st St.
2:29 a.m. In-state warrant, W Highway 50 and S. Cherry St.
11:28 a.m. Aggravated assault, 100 block of Booster Road.
4:03 p.m. Found property, 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road.
8:28 p.m. Theft, 300 block of W. State St.
10:06 p.m. Theft or lost or mislaid property, 800 block of Park Entrance Place.
Aug. 27
10:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana, 1700 block of W. Highway 50.
11:42 p.m. Possession of drug paraphernalia, 600 block of W. Highway 50.
Shiloh
Aug. 20
6:47 a.m. Burglary, 600 block of Linden Drive.
5:43 p.m. Traffic accident, Lebanon Ave. and Hartman Lane.
11:41 p.m. Warrant arrest, N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64.
Aug. 21
9:51 a.m. Theft, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.
5:29 p.m. Missing person, 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive.
8:12 p.m. Driving on a suspended or revoked license, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.
Aug. 22
12:44 a.m. Suicidal subject, 100 block of Cindy Lane.
7:20 a.m. Theft of motor vehicle parts or access, 500 block of Williamsburg Drive.
5:03 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East.
6 p.m. Deceptive practices, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.
Aug. 23
4:28 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Main St. and Designing Drive.
8:32 p.m. Traffic accident, Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road.
8:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane.
Aug. 24
6:09 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East.
8:48 p.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.
Aug. 25
12:30 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, Cross St. and Oak St.
9:50 p.m. Domestic battery, 1600 block of Cross St.
Aug. 26
8:42 a.m. Identity theft, 500 block of Williamsburg Drive.
8:01 p.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license, Frank Scott Parkway East.
11:54 p.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license, N. Green Mount Road and Westinghouse Drive.
