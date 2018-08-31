O'Fallon: Public Records

Police calls for O’Fallon and Shiloh from Aug. 21-27

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

August 31, 2018 10:22 AM

O’Fallon

Aug. 21

12:03 a.m. Assist to other agency, 800 block of Natasha Circle.

6:12 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 1100 block of Central Park Drive.

2:21 p.m. Suspicious activity or circumstance, 1500 block of N. Green Mount Road.

9:30 p.m. In-state warrant, 700 block of W. Highway 50.

9:41 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, Interstate 64 and W. Highway 50.

Aug. 22

5:48 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 800 block of N. Cherry St.

11:38 a.m. Battery, 600 block of S. Smiley St.

12:23 p.m. Theft, 1200 block of Greenfield Place.

2:08 p.m. Driving under the influence, Oberuefemann Road and Steven Dee Drive.

5:22 p.m. Service to other agency, Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road.

6:22 p.m. Theft, 100 block of W. Madison Drive.

8:23 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 800 block of N. Cherry St.

10:09 p.m. Service to other agency, 1500 block of English Pine Lane.

Aug. 23

4:12 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 100 block of Autumn Pine Drive.

Aug. 24

1:26 a.m. Driving under the influence, Hartman Lane and Ellington Drive.

11:20 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 1000 block W. Highway 50.

11:25 a.m. Lost driver’s license or registration plates, 700 block of Highcliff Drive.

2:25 p.m. Theft, 100 block of Regency Park.

8:46 p.m. Possession of marijuana, Carbon Hill Road and Frontage Road.

11:49 p.m. In-state warrant, 12 mile marker of W. Interstate 64.

Aug. 25

1:02 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, W Highway 50 and Interstate 64.

4:16 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, 100 block of Regency Park.

4:43 a.m. Driving under the influence, 1200 block of Central Park Drive.

9:35 a.m. In-state warrant, W. Highway 50 and Interstate 64.

10:22 a.m. Found property, 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road.

2:58 p.m. Retail theft, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.

5:33 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.

6:38 p.m. Found property, 1000 block of W. Highway 50.

7:19 p.m. Criminal trespass to resident, 400 block of Schwarz Road.

7:44 p.m. Criminal damage to government property, 700 block of N. Smiley St.

Aug. 26

12:14 a.m. Aggravated battery, 100 block of E. 1st St.

2:29 a.m. In-state warrant, W Highway 50 and S. Cherry St.

11:28 a.m. Aggravated assault, 100 block of Booster Road.

4:03 p.m. Found property, 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road.

8:28 p.m. Theft, 300 block of W. State St.

10:06 p.m. Theft or lost or mislaid property, 800 block of Park Entrance Place.

Aug. 27

10:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana, 1700 block of W. Highway 50.

11:42 p.m. Possession of drug paraphernalia, 600 block of W. Highway 50.

Shiloh

Aug. 20

6:47 a.m. Burglary, 600 block of Linden Drive.

5:43 p.m. Traffic accident, Lebanon Ave. and Hartman Lane.

11:41 p.m. Warrant arrest, N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64.

Aug. 21

9:51 a.m. Theft, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.

5:29 p.m. Missing person, 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

8:12 p.m. Driving on a suspended or revoked license, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.

Aug. 22

12:44 a.m. Suicidal subject, 100 block of Cindy Lane.

7:20 a.m. Theft of motor vehicle parts or access, 500 block of Williamsburg Drive.

5:03 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East.

6 p.m. Deceptive practices, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.

Aug. 23

4:28 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Main St. and Designing Drive.

8:32 p.m. Traffic accident, Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road.

8:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane.

Aug. 24

6:09 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East.

8:48 p.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.

Aug. 25

12:30 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, Cross St. and Oak St.

9:50 p.m. Domestic battery, 1600 block of Cross St.

Aug. 26

8:42 a.m. Identity theft, 500 block of Williamsburg Drive.

8:01 p.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license, Frank Scott Parkway East.

11:54 p.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license, N. Green Mount Road and Westinghouse Drive.

  Comments  