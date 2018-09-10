O’Fallon and Shiloh police calls for service from Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Here are the calls for service for the O’Fallon and Shiloh police departments:
O’Fallon
Aug. 28
9:28 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 200 block of Mylaun Drive.
10:44 a.m. Abandonment of vehicle, 700 block of Seibert Road.
11: 29 a.m. Theft, 700 block of W. Nixon Drive.
1:59 p.m. Theft, 200 block Renee Drive.
3:05 p.m. Aggravated driving under the influence, W. State St. and Countryside Lane.
5:12 p.m. In-state warrant, 300 block of Fairwood Hills Road.
7:37 p.m. In-state warrant, 600 block of W. Highway 50.
7:42 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 300 block of Obernuefemann Road.
Aug. 29
1:10 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, Thouvenot Lane and Stone Falls Center.
2:40 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, Interstate 64 and Cross St.
3:36 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, 1400 block of W. Highway 50.
1:20 p.m. In-state warrant, W. Highway 50 and Schantz Drive.
1:46 p.m. Theft, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
3:45 p.m. Theft, 600 block of Thoreau Drive.
4:03 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 100 block of W. Washington St.
4:16 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 1300 block of Central Park Drive.
5:23 p.m. Assist other agency, 600 block of Champions Court.
6:01 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 600 block of White Oak Drive.
9:40 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 1200 block of Central Park Drive.
Aug. 30
1:21 a.m. Driving under the influence, 800 block of Lincoln Highway.
5:11 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 100 block of Liberty Crossing.
7:12 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of Highland Peak Court.
10:27 a.m. Theft, 500 block of Dartmouth Drive.
6:59 p.m. Driving under the influence, 300 block of Fountains Parkway.
Aug. 31
12:11 a.m. Driving under the influence, N. Green Mount Road and Center Grove Drive.
1:18 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
3:19 p.m. Theft, Hillcrest Drive and Sunnyside St.
3:39 p.m. Dog bite, 900 block of W. Madison Drive.
5:04 p.m. Animals at large, 1500 block of Oak Ridge Court.
7:25 p.m. Theft of lost or mislaid property, 400 block of E. Washington St.
9:03 p.m. In-state warrant, 13 W. Interstate 64.
10:14 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 1300 block of W. Highway 50.
10:39 p.m. Fleeting or attempt to elude police, Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Drive.
11:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 200 block of Estate Drive.
Sept. 1
4:35 a.m. Service to other agency, 13 E. Interstate 64.
10:18 a.m. Theft, 500 block of Glen Oak Drive.
11:28 a.m. Burglary, 700 block of W. Highway 50.
2:19 p.m. Drug disposal, 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road.
3:38 p.m. Theft, 900 block of E. Highway 50.
8:52 p.m. In-state warrant, 700 block of W. State St.
11:34 p.m. Service to other agency, 700 block of S. Lincoln Ave.
Sept. 2
1:20 a.m. In-state warrant, 300 block of W. State St.
9:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 700 block of S. Lincoln Ave.
10:22 p.m. Driving under the influence, 1500 block of Cedar Ridge Drive.
Sept. 3
1:14 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 200 block of E. Jefferson St.
2:10 p.m. Retail theft, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
6:36 p.m. Driving under the influence, 800 block of N. Smiley St.
7:07 p.m. Theft, 300 block of Estate Drive.
7:18 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 300 block of W. State St.
7:42 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of Regency Park.
9:07 p.m. In-state warrant, W. 5th St. and S. Oak St.
10:12 p.m. Suspicious activity or circumstance, 300 block of Obernuefemann Road.
Shiloh
Aug. 27
7:55 a.m. Traffic accident, 1000 block of N. Green Mount Road.
7:22 p.m. Traffic accident, Green Mount Crossing Drive and N. Green Mount Road.
10:17 p.m. No valid driver’s license, Sierra Drive and Lebanon Ave.
10:57 p.m. Missing person, juvenile male, 3000 block of E. ‘B’ Street Road.
Aug. 28
7:19 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 2600 block of Greystone Estates Parkway.
7:27 a.m. Traffic accident, Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road.
8:31 a.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Golden Spring Parkway.
10:11 a.m. Traffic accident, 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
2:14 p.m. Trespassing, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.
3:49 p.m. Harassment through electronic communication, 11000 block of Lackland Road.
4:11 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.
4:45 p.m. Traffic accident, 1100 block of Hartman Lane.
6:26 p.m. Assist to other agency, 300 block of N. Main St.
Aug. 29
7:53 a.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.
8:18 a.m. Home invasion, armed with a firearm, 3000 block of E. ‘B’ Street Road.
1:14 p.m. Harassment through electronic communication, 3400 block of Middlebury Way.
5:54 p.m. Warrant arrest, 200 block of Anderson Lane.
8:09 p.m. Driving on a suspended or revoked license, E. ‘B’ Street Road and Largo Drive.
11:07 p.m. Warrant arrest, 2100 block of Lebanon Ave.
Aug. 30
7:51 a.m. Burglary from motor vehicle, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.
1:21 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Warrior Way.
1:34 p.m. Traffic accident, 1200 block of N. Green Mount Road.
4:27 p.m. Theft, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.
7:12 p.m. Burglary from motor vehicle, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.
Aug. 31
2:46 a.m. Burglary, 3700 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
12:32 p.m. Traffic accident, 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
4:49 p.m. Assault, 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
6:25 p.m. Domestic battery, 100 block of Yorkshire Lane.
Sept. 1
2:22 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.
11:15 a.m. Burglary from motor vehicle, 2200 block of Madero Drive.
12:55 p.m. Traffic accident, 1100 block of N. Green Mount Road.
Sept. 2
6:49 a.m. Theft, 2400 block of Patrick Drive.
9:42 a.m. Theft, 1100 block of Hampshire Lane.
11:58 a.m. Found property, 300 block of Westline Court.
7:26 p.m. Violation of order of protection, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.
