O'Fallon: Public Records

O’Fallon and Shiloh police calls for service from Aug. 28-Sept. 3

By Heidi Wiechert

September 10, 2018 10:52 AM

Here are the calls for service for the O’Fallon and Shiloh police departments:

O’Fallon

Aug. 28

9:28 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 200 block of Mylaun Drive.

10:44 a.m. Abandonment of vehicle, 700 block of Seibert Road.

11: 29 a.m. Theft, 700 block of W. Nixon Drive.

1:59 p.m. Theft, 200 block Renee Drive.

3:05 p.m. Aggravated driving under the influence, W. State St. and Countryside Lane.

5:12 p.m. In-state warrant, 300 block of Fairwood Hills Road.

7:37 p.m. In-state warrant, 600 block of W. Highway 50.

7:42 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 300 block of Obernuefemann Road.

Aug. 29

1:10 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, Thouvenot Lane and Stone Falls Center.

2:40 a.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, Interstate 64 and Cross St.

3:36 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, 1400 block of W. Highway 50.

1:20 p.m. In-state warrant, W. Highway 50 and Schantz Drive.

1:46 p.m. Theft, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.

3:45 p.m. Theft, 600 block of Thoreau Drive.

4:03 p.m. Criminal damage to property, 100 block of W. Washington St.

4:16 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 1300 block of Central Park Drive.

5:23 p.m. Assist other agency, 600 block of Champions Court.

6:01 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 600 block of White Oak Drive.

9:40 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 1200 block of Central Park Drive.

Aug. 30

1:21 a.m. Driving under the influence, 800 block of Lincoln Highway.

5:11 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 100 block of Liberty Crossing.

7:12 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of Highland Peak Court.

10:27 a.m. Theft, 500 block of Dartmouth Drive.

6:59 p.m. Driving under the influence, 300 block of Fountains Parkway.

Aug. 31

12:11 a.m. Driving under the influence, N. Green Mount Road and Center Grove Drive.

1:18 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.

3:19 p.m. Theft, Hillcrest Drive and Sunnyside St.

3:39 p.m. Dog bite, 900 block of W. Madison Drive.

5:04 p.m. Animals at large, 1500 block of Oak Ridge Court.

7:25 p.m. Theft of lost or mislaid property, 400 block of E. Washington St.

9:03 p.m. In-state warrant, 13 W. Interstate 64.

10:14 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 1300 block of W. Highway 50.

10:39 p.m. Fleeting or attempt to elude police, Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Drive.

11:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 200 block of Estate Drive.

Sept. 1

4:35 a.m. Service to other agency, 13 E. Interstate 64.

10:18 a.m. Theft, 500 block of Glen Oak Drive.

11:28 a.m. Burglary, 700 block of W. Highway 50.

2:19 p.m. Drug disposal, 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road.

3:38 p.m. Theft, 900 block of E. Highway 50.

8:52 p.m. In-state warrant, 700 block of W. State St.

11:34 p.m. Service to other agency, 700 block of S. Lincoln Ave.

Sept. 2

1:20 a.m. In-state warrant, 300 block of W. State St.

9:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 700 block of S. Lincoln Ave.

10:22 p.m. Driving under the influence, 1500 block of Cedar Ridge Drive.

Sept. 3

1:14 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 200 block of E. Jefferson St.

2:10 p.m. Retail theft, 1500 block of W. Highway 50.

6:36 p.m. Driving under the influence, 800 block of N. Smiley St.

7:07 p.m. Theft, 300 block of Estate Drive.

7:18 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license, 300 block of W. State St.

7:42 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle, 400 block of Regency Park.

9:07 p.m. In-state warrant, W. 5th St. and S. Oak St.

10:12 p.m. Suspicious activity or circumstance, 300 block of Obernuefemann Road.

Shiloh

Aug. 27

7:55 a.m. Traffic accident, 1000 block of N. Green Mount Road.

7:22 p.m. Traffic accident, Green Mount Crossing Drive and N. Green Mount Road.

10:17 p.m. No valid driver’s license, Sierra Drive and Lebanon Ave.

10:57 p.m. Missing person, juvenile male, 3000 block of E. ‘B’ Street Road.

Aug. 28

7:19 a.m. Criminal damage to property, 2600 block of Greystone Estates Parkway.

7:27 a.m. Traffic accident, Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road.

8:31 a.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Golden Spring Parkway.

10:11 a.m. Traffic accident, 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.

2:14 p.m. Trespassing, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.

3:49 p.m. Harassment through electronic communication, 11000 block of Lackland Road.

4:11 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.

4:45 p.m. Traffic accident, 1100 block of Hartman Lane.

6:26 p.m. Assist to other agency, 300 block of N. Main St.

Aug. 29

7:53 a.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.

8:18 a.m. Home invasion, armed with a firearm, 3000 block of E. ‘B’ Street Road.

1:14 p.m. Harassment through electronic communication, 3400 block of Middlebury Way.

5:54 p.m. Warrant arrest, 200 block of Anderson Lane.

8:09 p.m. Driving on a suspended or revoked license, E. ‘B’ Street Road and Largo Drive.

11:07 p.m. Warrant arrest, 2100 block of Lebanon Ave.

Aug. 30

7:51 a.m. Burglary from motor vehicle, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.

1:21 p.m. Disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Warrior Way.

1:34 p.m. Traffic accident, 1200 block of N. Green Mount Road.

4:27 p.m. Theft, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.

7:12 p.m. Burglary from motor vehicle, 100 block of Innsbruck Lane.

Aug. 31

2:46 a.m. Burglary, 3700 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.

12:32 p.m. Traffic accident, 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.

4:49 p.m. Assault, 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.

6:25 p.m. Domestic battery, 100 block of Yorkshire Lane.

Sept. 1

2:22 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.

11:15 a.m. Burglary from motor vehicle, 2200 block of Madero Drive.

12:55 p.m. Traffic accident, 1100 block of N. Green Mount Road.

Sept. 2

6:49 a.m. Theft, 2400 block of Patrick Drive.

9:42 a.m. Theft, 1100 block of Hampshire Lane.

11:58 a.m. Found property, 300 block of Westline Court.

7:26 p.m. Violation of order of protection, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.

