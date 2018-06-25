Breakers go 2-0 on season with win over Scott

With two of the first three meets canceled due to weather, the O’Fallon Breakers swim team returned to the pool last Thursday night for a battle with the Scott Sharks, emerging with a solid 350-177 victory.
But on what turned out to be a cold night, the win was anything but pretty, at least according to Head Coach Kim Eddy.
“While we didn’t have lightning, we had a fair amount of rain (and) drizzle, and it was windy and cold. And the kids just weren’t sharp in the pool. Times were just a bit off for the most part, and we had a number of DQs (disqualifications). And to Scott’s credit, they had some good performances. Clearly, they battled the same lousy weather, but I thought they (Scott) posted some really good swims,” Eddy said.
But at the end of the night, the Breakers had just too many options across multiple age groups and broke away for the win.
Four swimmers stood out with wins in all three of their individual events. Mike Meyer won the 100 free, 100 breast, and 100 back in 15-18 boys, while Carlee Auld captured the 100 breast, 100 IM, and 100 back in 13-14 girls. And siblings Alyssa Albertyn (100 IM, 25 back, and 25 fly in 9-10 girls) and Dillon Albertyn (100 IM, 25 back, and 25 fly in 9-10 boys) swept their events as well.
Multiple wins were notched by Sophie Gaylord (25 free/25 breast), David Albertyn (25 free/25 back), Jenna Denton (50 free/50 back), Kylie Clark (100 breast/100 IM), and Logan Luechtefeld (25 back/25 fly).
Individual event wins were posted by Alexi Albertyn (25 free), Mackenzie Stacker (100 free), Will Peterson (25 breast), Camden Kimmel (50 breast), Brady Gotter (100 breast), Ella Peterson (100 IM), Madison Brown (25 back), Aiden Thornburg (50 back), Kylie Lehde (25 fly), Gabby Miller (50 fly), Sophie McCloud (50 fly), and Max Gibbs (50 fly).
In addition, the Breakers won 11 of 14 relays on the night.
This week, the team was set to hit the road for meets against Kings Point on Tuesday and St. Clair on Thursday. In recent years, St. Clair has proven to be a tough competitor.
“I believe St. Clair has finished third the last two-three years at the Conference Meet, and I assume they will be really good again this year, “ Eddy said. “ They will be super tough in certain age groups. It will be a good challenge for sure and will give us a good benchmark as to where we are at this point in the season.”
