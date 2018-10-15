O’Fallon girls take second place at Southwest Conference cross country championship meet

The O’Fallon Township High School girls cross country team traveled to Belleville West High School on Thursday, Oct. 11 to compete in the Southwest Conference championship meet. The varsity girls took second place and were led by first team all-conference performances by sophomore Sophia Parker with a third-place finish (PR of 18:10.30) and a seventh-place finish by freshman Julia Monson. Junior Emma Jordan finished eighth, earning second team all-conference honors along with fellow junior Kimberly Davenport’s 13th place and sophomore Maddy Vorce’s 14th place finish. Junior Sophie Wichlac (15th) and sophomore Kiley McElroy (21st) rounded out the varsity team.
The junior varsity girls dominated the competition to take home first place. Six of the seven girls, sophomore Peyton Mutters (third) senior Taylor Peck (fourth) freshmen Mary Kate Trelow (fifth) and Olivia Anderson (sixth), sophomore Brianne Berres (eighth) and freshman Krissy Sharpe (ninth), finished in the top 10 with the seventh runner senior Julia Gundlach finishing 11th.
The varsity girls next compete Saturday in the Edwardsville regional, where the top six teams will earn a trip to the sectional meet in Quincy.
