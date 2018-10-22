Boys and girls cross country teams advance to Quincy Sectional meet

This past Saturday the Panther’s girl’s cross country team competed in the Edwardsville Regional meet.
Despite resting several runners, the girls took third overall and easily advanced to sectional meet in Quincy with a trip to the state meet on the line.
The team was led by juniors Emma Jordan 6th place overall with a PR of for the challenging 5K course, Sophie Wichlac with a 14th place finish and Kimberley Davenport finished in 16th place. The team was rounded out with strong performances by sophomores Kiley McElroy, Peyton Mutters, senior Taylor Peck and sophomore Maddy Vorce.
OTHS Panther’s boys coach Jon Burnett would like to take his team to the State Championships for the 16th consecutive year. The first step to achieve that goal was accomplished at the Regional race hosted by Edwardsville at the SIUE course last Saturday.
Junior David Tady led the Panthers to their 3rd place team and sectional qualifying performance with his individual 16th place finish in the 5000 meter race. Junior Braden Gaab crossed the finish line in 18th place with Jr. Tristen Fornes on his heels in 20th place. Other O’Fallon placers were senior Kolson Mendelsohn (25th),
Sophomore Nico Parker (26th), sophomore Jack Peterson (28th) and senior Andrew Joyce (29th).
The Panthers will compete at the sectional meet this Saturday in Quincy.
