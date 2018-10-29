O’Fallon boys race to cross country sectional title, fifth-place girls also state-bound

The O’Fallon boys cross country team captured the Quincy 3A Sectional championship to advance to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria Saturday.
All seven of O’Fallon’s runners placed ahead of Edwardsville’s fifth runner which was a key factor in the victory. Senior Will VanAlstine ran with the lead pack the duration of a fast paced race. He then passed several runners in the final stretch to place 6th, clocking 15:35 on a hilly 3.05 mile course.
Junior Will Ray placed 17th in a time of 15:57. Sophomore Nick Edwards (20th) and senior Brendan Krell (21st) both ran a time of 16:04. On their heels in 22nd place was senior teammate Jacob Ramirez with a time of 16:06. Junior Chris Wichlac (41st, 16:29) and Jr. David Tady (55th, 16:43) rounded out the team’s scorers. This is the 16th consecutive year that Coach Burnett’s O’Fallon team has qualified for the State Championships.
With 86 points, O’Fallon edged second place Edwardsville, which had 110 points.
Other teams qualifying for state from the Quincy Sectional were Normal University High (115), Minooka (122) and Lockport (126). Eighteen teams competed in the Quincy Sectional.
OTHS girls place fifth
The OTHS girls’ cross country team, placed fifth in the eight-team field to earn their trip to the state meet.
ThePanthers were led by sophomore Sofia Parker in 17th place, followed by junior Emma Jordan in 25th, freshman Julia Monson in 29th, juniors Sophie Wichlac in 39th and Kaitlyn Walker in 61st. Rounding out the top-7 were freshman Peyton Schieppe and junior Kimberley Davenport.
Comments