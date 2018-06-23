Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JUNE 29
ARCHERY CLINIC 101
Learn the basics of archery from 5-7 p.m. June 29 with Outdoor Recreation. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $5. Normal rate: $7.
Registration required. Open to ages 11+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JUNE 30
PADDLE DAY
Spend the day on the water at Carlyle Lake on June 30 with Outdoor Recreation. Try paddling a kayak, take two in a canoe or chill on the beach. Outdoor Rec. will supply kayaks, canoes, paddles and life jackets for all. All participants must be able to pass a “deep end swim test” at the base pool. Lunch provided at lake, plus a stop for dinner (individual’s cost).
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $15. Normal rate: $20.
This will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration required. Open to ages 6+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 1
NIGHTINGALE DINING FACILITY RENOVATIONS BEGIN
The Nightingale Dining Facility will be closed for renovations beginning July 1 for approximately 150 days in preparation for the newest Quality of Life Initiative—Food 2.0. This major renovation will transform the way DFAC serves meal cardholders and the entire Scott community. Food 2.0 facilitates a “campus dining” approach similar to colleges and universities, while eliminating eligibility and rank limitations. The goal of this new initiative is to expand food options for meal cardholders and the entire Scott AFB community. DFAC apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and looks forward to the benefits which will serve Airman and community for many years to come. For questions, please contact 256-2909.
JULY 1-AUG. 10
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing soccer can register at the Scott AFB Youth Center from July 1-Aug. 10. This recreational soccer program is open to ages 5-13 (as of Sept. 1). Games begin after Labor Day and end in October. All games will be played at the Youth Center. Cost for members is $55 and non-members $70. Register by July 15 and save $5 on the registration fee. An additional $7 is charged for team jersey imprinting.
A current physician approved physical and immunizations record are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs children. Volunteer coaches are needed. Training will be provided plus receive $55 towards a child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center or contact Al Bromley, sports coordinator, at alfred.bromley@us.af.mil or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
START SMART SOCCER (AGES 3-4)
Scott AFB Youth Programs is now enrolling for Start Smart Soccer, which is aimed at teaching youth the fundamentals of soccer. Start Smart Soccer is open to youth ages 3-4 years whose parent/guardian adult can attend the sessions with them. This program helps children develop basic motor skills such as kicking, dribbling, trapping, throw-ins and running. It will also teach parents/guardians the proper way to develop those skills with their child, while building the confidence which will enable them to enjoy participation in youth soccer programs.
Start Smart Soccer is a one-hour, once-per-week, six-week session held at 9 a.m. Saturdays. Classes begin Sept. 8. Twenty spots are available on a first come-first served basis. Fees are $55 per child, which includes hands-on instruction, participant manual, soccer ball, shin guards, four cones and T-shirt. A parent organizational meeting will be held during the first session. Call 256-5139 or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
JULY 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY SCRAMBLE
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course on July 4 for their Independence Day Scramble. Tournament format is four-person scramble with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament fee is $45 per person, $35 for AGF players and includes greens fees, cart, closest to the pin and prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
JULY 7
ZACHARY CUDDEBACK MEMORIAL 5K
The 5th Annual A1C Zachary Cuddeback Memorial 5K will take place at 8 a.m. July 7 at Rock Springs Park Trail in O’Fallon. Entry fee is $20 before June 18 and $25 after. Shirts will be available on a first come first served basis the day of the race. To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/OFallon/A1ZacharyCuddebackMemorial5K. For more information, email ZCuddeback5K@gmail.com.
JULY 9
ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery from 5-7 p.m. July 11 with Outdoor Recreation. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. Register by noon July 9.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $5. Normal rate, $7
Open to ages 11+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 11
GO APE ZIP-LINING & DISC GOLF REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Explore the treetops at STL’s Go Ape course, then try Disc Golf on July 14 with Outdoor Recreation. Go Ape Treetop Adventure is a three-hour long self-guided adventure including suspended obstacles, swings and zip lines. Then grab lunch at the Creve Coeur Lakehouse (individual’s cost) before heading to St. Louis’ second disc golf course for a round or two. Ages 18+; register by noon July 11.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $21. Normal rate, $63
This will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 12
BIKE RIDE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join the Fitness Center staff for a 13.1 mile bike ride July 20. The ride begins at 7 a.m. at the Fitness Center Pool parking lot. Event is free and open to all. Register by July 12. For more information, call 256-1218.
HARRY POTTER ESCAPE ROOM
The Scott Library calls on teens and tweens to accept their challenge of how to escape their Harry Potter Escape Room starting at 6 p.m. July 12. For more information, call 256-5100/3028. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury Hotel, Freddy’s, Lincoln Theater, Olive Garden, Gateway Grizzlies, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Golden Corral, Med Express Urgent Care, Fun Spot, TC’s Treats and The Edge. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JULY 13
FIRST FRIDAY
Zeppelins Food & Drinks First Friday Patio Party will take place at 3 p.m. July 13. Enjoy fresh grilled burgers and hotdogs, cold beers and cocktails ... all food is free All club members receive one free Bonanza Bingo card, which is good for chance to win up to $500. All attendees will have a chance to win a Xbox, Roku and gift cards. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with food being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
PAINT & SIP
Gather friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following date and theme are planned:
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Arts & Crafts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
JULY 14 & 18
KIDS ARTS AND CRAFTS
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of crafts just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ July 14: Crumb & Canvas Kids Painting Afternoon, 1-2 p.m. Open to kids ages 8 and up. Bring your own snacks and drinks (A&CC will provide cookies, napkins, small plates and cups). Cost is $15 with all supplies provided. Please no adult beverages at this event;
▪ July 18: Salt Paint Fireworks, 10 a.m. to noon. Open to preschool ages 2-6. Cost is $5 and includes all supplies; and
▪ July 18: Paint Stick Flag, 1-3 p.m. Open to kids ages 6 and up. Cost is $5 and includes all supplies.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 256-4230 or stop by the center to sign up.
JULY 17
OVERNIGHT UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on their popular trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour, plus camping overnight, July 21-22. Get a three-hour tour and settle in for a fun night hanging out with all the extras the cave has to offer. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Space is limited, sign up early. Registration deadline is noon July 17. Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $20. Normal rate, $40.
Time: 12:30 p.m. July 21 to noon July 22. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 18
MAD SCIENCE
Mad Science of St. Louis will be at the Scott Library at 2 p.m. July 18, as they present “Spin, Boom, Pop,” Mad Science entertains the kids, provides unique hands on science experiments that are educational and interactive. For more information, call 256-5100/3028. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury Hotel, Freddy’s, Lincoln Theater, Olive Garden, Gateway Grizzlies, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Golden Corral, Med Express Urgent Care, Fun Spot, TC’s Treats and The Edge. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JULY 21
RED, WHITE AND BLUE GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament scheduled July 21 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Format is a four-person scramble where six holes each of Red, White and Blue tees are played. Cost is $70 per person, $50 for Eagle and Premier AGF members. Fee includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch following golf, closest to the pin, longest drive and place prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
SUMMER COUPLES SERIES
Grab a golf partner and get ready for the new Summer Couples Series. Couples will enjoy a night of fun golf, dining, drinks and friends while experiencing Cardinal Creek at its finest. Tournament dates are as follows: June 29, July 27 and Aug. 24. Event limited to the first 36 teams. Tournament fee is $60 per couple and includes 9-holes of golf with cart, range balls and prizes and dinner on the patio. Series events kick-off at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG);
▪ July 11: 1 p.m. “Ready Player One” (PG-13);
▪ Aug. 3: 7 p.m. “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG-13); and
▪ Aug. 17: 7 p.m. “Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
LEARN TO SWIM
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is offering swim lessons this summer. Remaining session dates are:
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register today. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees are $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days). For information on class times and to register, call 256-2067.
RED CROSS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM
The American Red Cross Summer Youth Program at Scott AFB is a great opportunity for teens to volunteer and develop job skills. Program volunteers must have access to Scott AFB and be 14-18 years old. Space is limited, on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will run July 9-Aug. 3. Please contact annette.tim@redcross.org or lando.mendez@redcross.org for sign-up dates and additional details.
KIDS KLUB EVENTS
Kids Klub is back and will be offering some new events at some new places:
▪ July 12: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Swim party at the base pool. Open to entire family;
▪ Aug. 9: 5-7 p.m. Rock & Bowl Party at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Enjoy bowling fun!
▪ Sept. 13: 5-7 p.m. Puttin’ Around Fun at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Various golf fun ... open to all;
▪ Oct. 4: 5-7 p.m. Build with The Home Depot at Scott Event Center; and
▪ Nov. 8: 5-7 p.m. Arts & Crafts Carnival at Scott Event Center. Arts and craft fun for all.
All events includes special activities, food, drinks and fun while supplies last. The cost is only $3 for Club Members and $5 for non-members, plus kids 12 and under are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
GET GOLF READY
This introductory class meets for three weeks, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginners are taught the basics of putting, chipping, pitching, and full swing. Clubs are available for use but youth are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Separate junior and adult sessions available July 17-Aug. 2. Class times are as follows:
▪ Juniors: 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and
▪ Adults: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
NOTES
BASE POOL OPEN
Visit the Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) for free recreational swimming all summer. Check out the Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday; and
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
SNACK BAR RENOVATIONS
The Snack Bar at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Snack Bar will be undergoing renovations and will be closed from July 9-15. During this time, the bowling lanes will remain open. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, call 256-4054.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
BARBECUE SPECIALS, GIVEAWAY AT CCGC
It’s barbecue time at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Purchase any barbecue specialty item at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course Cafe through June 30 and have a chance to win a Green Egg Grill. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to participants in part by Schaefer Auto Body. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
