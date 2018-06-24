375th FSS announces holiday hours of operation

In observance of the July 4 Independence Day holiday and the Family Day on July 5, many of the 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will have altered hours of operation over those two days.
Special hours of operation are as follows:
▪ Airman & Family Readiness Center: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Arts & Crafts Center: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Child Development Centers: Closed July 4;
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course and Pro Shop open;
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course Café: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Civilian Personnel: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Common Grounds: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Education & Training Office: Closed July 4-5; however, some on-base college/university classes will be held as scheduled;
▪ Family Child Care: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Fitness Center: Closed July 4-5 (open to authorized after-hours access);
▪ ITT: Closed July 4-5;
▪ James Sports Center: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4-5;
▪ Library: Closed July 4;
▪ Manpower Office: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Marketing: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Military Personnel Flight: Closed July 4-5;
▪ NAF Accounting/IT: Closed July 4-5;
▪ NAF HRO: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Nightingale Inn Dining Facility: Closed for renovations;
▪ Official Mail Center: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Outdoor Recreation: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Pool: Open July 4-5;
▪ Rickenbacker’s: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Scott Event Center/Zeppelins: Closed July 4-5;
▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Closed July 4-5; and
▪ Youth Center: Closed July 4.
Comments