Lt. Col. Lippert assumes command of 457th AS

Col. Kevin Schiller, 375th Operations Group, presents the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Royce M. Lippert, 457th Airlift Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on June 22. The 457th AS is a geographically separated unit that flies the C-21 out of JB Andrews. Its mission is to provide safe and reliable airlift support to distinguished visitors including high-ranking generals, Department of Defense civilian leaders, Congressmen, cabinet members, and, at times, foreign nationals. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Coty Hewlett
Col. Kevin Schiller, 375th Operations Group, presents the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Royce M. Lippert, 457th Airlift Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on June 22. The 457th AS is a geographically separated unit that flies the C-21 out of JB Andrews. Its mission is to provide safe and reliable airlift support to distinguished visitors including high-ranking generals, Department of Defense civilian leaders, Congressmen, cabinet members, and, at times, foreign nationals. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Coty Hewlett
Comments