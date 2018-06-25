Lt. Col. Lippert assumes command of 457th AS

Col. Kevin Schiller, 375th Operations Group, presents the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Royce M. Lippert, 457th Airlift Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on June 22. The 457th AS is a geographically separated unit that flies the C-21 out of JB Andrews. Its mission is to provide safe and reliable airlift support to distinguished visitors including high-ranking generals, Department of Defense civilian leaders, Congressmen, cabinet members, and, at times, foreign nationals. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Coty Hewlett