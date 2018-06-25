SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Princess Shabazz

Senior Airman Princess Shabazz, 375th Force Support Squadron force management programs specialist, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Shabazz manages more than 5,000 evaluations from several Major Commands and 185 mission partners. She supported three wing-level panels, provided functional guidance to 90 Commander’s Support Staff personnel, validated 2,500 records, processed 125 eligibility errors, and ensured the timely awarding of 205 promotion recommendations.
She routed 300 of 919 EPR’s in two weeks. This would not have been possible without the process she perfected, which garnered recognition from AFPC and was selected to demonstrate “Best Practice” in an Air Force Webcast on the Enlisted Forced Distribution Panel.
