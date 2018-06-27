Food 2.0 arrives in December

The highly anticipated Food 2.0, formally known as Food Transformation Initiative, is scheduled to commence in December, after the Nightingale Dining Facility’s re-opening, and will bring Scott’s Airmen many more opportunities to suit their dining needs.
The Air Force is trying to convert “institutional-style feeding platforms” to feeding stations similar to those found on college campuses.
Campus-style dining is designed to allow Airmen on essential station messing to eat at the dining facility or any of the other force support squadron’s non-appropriated fund morale, welfare, and recreation food and beverage outlets on base.
Fred McKenney, the chief of Air Force Food and Beverage
“Campus-style dining is designed to allow Airmen on essential station messing to eat at the dining facility or any of the other force support squadron’s non-appropriated fund morale, welfare, and recreation food and beverage outlets on base,” said Fred McKenney, the chief of Air Force Food and Beverage. “It provides Airmen the option to use their meal card entitlement at more convenient locations to where they work or reside.”
The new initiative increases food variety at the dining facility and allows dorm Airmen to eat at other FSS establishments, similar to campus dining, on base. These include: Zeppelins, Stars and Stripes Bowling Center, Common Grounds, Rickenbackers and Cardinal Creek Golf Course.
Robert Jones, 375th Force Support Squadron food service officer, said that the changes to the dining facility are important because Airmen's needs, lifestyles and culinary preferences are changing.
A new counter station called “The Global,” will serve as a Mongolian barbeque or a personal burrito station throughout the week. Upgrades will also feature ovens used to make personal pizzas in less than two minutes.
Items will be added to both the salad bar and grill, and plans for a smoothie bar are in the works as well. The partition walls will be opened up for seating area. The floor and wall tiles as well as the carpeting will be renovated.
Items will be added to both the salad bar and grill, and plans for a smoothie bar are in the works as well. The partition walls will be opened up for seating area. The floor and wall tiles as well as the carpeting will be renovated.
Food 2.0 will also make the dining facility open to all Team Scott members including service members, dependents, civilians and retirees. The facility currently serves approximately 400 customers per day but will change significantly once opened to the base population.
Jones suggests that during the DFAC closure Airmen should dine at one of the future campus dining venues.
“The (FSS dining locations) have updated menus, are reasonably priced, conveniently located and have a delicious variety of food items available,” said Jones.
Comments