Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JULY 5-AUG. 10
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing soccer can register at the Scott AFB Youth Center through Aug. 10. This recreational soccer program is open to ages 5-13 (as of Sept. 1). Games begin after Labor Day and end in October. All games will be played at the Youth Center. Cost for members is $55 and non-members $70. Register by July 15 and save $5 on the registration fee. An additional $7 is charged for team jersey imprinting.
A current physician approved physical and immunizations record are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs children. Volunteer coaches are needed. Training will be provided plus receive $55 towards a child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center or contact Al Bromley, sports coordinator, at alfred.bromley@us.af.mil or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
START SMART SOCCER REGISTRATION (AGES 3-4)
Scott AFB Youth Programs is now enrolling for Start Smart Soccer, which is aimed at teaching youth the fundamentals of soccer. Registration runs through Aug. 10. Start Smart Soccer is open to youth ages 3-4 years whose parent/guardian adult can attend the sessions with them. This program helps children develop basic motor skills such as kicking, dribbling, trapping, throw-ins and running. It will also teach parents/guardians the proper way to develop those skills with their child, while building the confidence which will enable them to enjoy participation in youth soccer programs.
Start Smart Soccer is a one-hour, once-per-week, six-week session held at 9 a.m. Saturdays. Classes begin Sept. 8. Twenty spots are available on a first come-first served basis. Fees are $55 per child, which includes hands-on instruction, participant manual, soccer ball, shin guards, four cones and T-shirt. A parent organizational meeting will be held during the first session. Call 256-5139 or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
JULY 7
ZACHARY CUDDEBACK MEMORIAL 5K
The 5th Annual A1C Zachary Cuddeback Memorial 5K will take place at 8 a.m. July 7 at Rock Springs Park Trail in O’Fallon. Entry fee is $20 before June 18 and $25 after. Shirts will be available on a first come first served basis the day of the race. To register online, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/OFallon/A1ZacharyCuddebackMemorial5K. For more information, email ZCuddeback5K@gmail.com.
JULY 9
ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery from 5-7 p.m. July 11 with Outdoor Recreation.
Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. Register by noon July 9.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $5. Normal rate, $7
Open to ages 11+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 11
GO APE ZIP-LINING & DISC GOLF REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Explore the treetops at STL’s Go Ape course, then try Disc Golf on July 14 with Outdoor Recreation. Go Ape Treetop Adventure is a three-hour long self-guided adventure including suspended obstacles, swings and zip lines. Then grab lunch at the Creve Coeur Lakehouse (individual’s cost) before heading to St. Louis’ second disc golf course for a round or two. Ages 18+; register by noon July 11.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $21. Normal rate, $63
This will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 12
13.1 MILE BIKE RIDE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join the Fitness Center staff for a 13.1 mile bike ride July 20. The ride begins at 7 a.m. at the Fitness Center Pool parking lot. Event is free and open to all. Register by July 12. For more information, call 256-1218.
NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The Scott Library invites teens and tweens to create a mask of their favorite fictional character while playing a round of fiction trivia beginning at 6 p.m. July 12. Youngsters should be sure to brush up on their knowledge of Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and the Warrior Cats.
JULY 13
CYSS CHANGE OF COMMAND
The Cyberspace Support Squadron will hold a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Scott Event Center. The ceremony is open to Scott members. For more information, call (618) 229-6810 or (618) 229-6239.
FIRST FRIDAY
Zeppelins Food & Drinks First Friday Patio Party will take place at 3 p.m. July 13. Enjoy fresh grilled burgers and hotdogs, cold beers and cocktails ... all food is free All club members receive one free Bonanza Bingo card, which is good for chance to win up to $500. All attendees will have a chance to win a Xbox, Roku and gift cards. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with food being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
PAINT & SIP
Gather friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following date and theme are planned:
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Arts & Crafts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
JULY 14 & 18
KIDS ARTS AND CRAFTS
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of crafts just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ July 14: Crumb & Canvas Kids Painting Afternoon, 1-2 p.m. Open to kids ages 8 and up. Bring your own snacks and drinks (A&CC will provide cookies, napkins, small plates and cups). Cost is $15 with all supplies provided. Please no adult beverages at this event;
▪ July 18: Salt Paint Fireworks, 10 a.m. to noon. Open to preschool ages 2-6. Cost is $5 and includes all supplies; and
▪ July 18: Paint Stick Flag, 1-3 p.m. Open to kids ages 6 and up. Cost is $5 and includes all supplies.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 256-4230 or stop by the center to sign up.
JULY 16
BREAKFAST COMING TO THE BOWLING CENTER
Beginning July 16, the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will be serving breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Great option for all ... especially dorm residents, AMC and USTRANSCOM staff. For more information, call 256-4054.
JULY 18
MOBILE DMV
Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders—cash is not an accepted payment. For more details, call 256-5501.
JULY 21
RED, WHITE AND BLUE GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament scheduled July 21 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ July 6: 7 p.m. “Peter Rabbit” (PG);
▪ July 11: 1 p.m. “Ready Player One” (PG-13);
▪ Aug. 3: 7 p.m. “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG-13); and
▪ Aug. 17: 7 p.m. “Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
LEARN TO SWIM
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is offering swim lessons this summer. Remaining session dates are:
▪ Session 2: July 9-20; and
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register today. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees are $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days). For information on class times and to register, call 256-2067.
LADIES GOLF CLINICS
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
KIDS KLUB EVENTS
Kids Klub is back and will be offering some new events at some new places:
▪ July 12: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Swim party at the base pool. Open to entire family;
▪ Aug. 9: 5-7 p.m. Rock & Bowl Party at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Enjoy bowling fun!
▪ Sept. 13: 5-7 p.m. Puttin’ Around Fun at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Various golf fun ... open to all;
▪ Oct. 4: 5-7 p.m. Build with The Home Depot at Scott Event Center; and
▪ Nov. 8: 5-7 p.m. Arts & Crafts Carnival at Scott Event Center. Arts and craft fun for all.
All events includes special activities, food, drinks and fun while supplies last. The cost is only $3 for Club Members and $5 for non-members, plus kids 12 and under are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
TEXAS HOLD’EM 2018 TOURNAMENTS
Come to the Scott Event Center for their 2018 Texas Hold’em Tournaments on the following Saturdays throughout the year: July 21, Sept. 15, and Nov. 17. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
NOTES
SNACK BAR RENOVATIONS
The Snack Bar at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Snack Bar will be undergoing renovations and will be closed from July 9-15. During this time, the bowling lanes will remain open. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, call 256-4054.
NIGHTINGALE DINING FACILITY CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The Nightingale Dining Facility is closed for renovations for approximately 150 days in preparation for the newest Quality of Life Initiative, Food 2.0. This major renovation will transform the way they serve meal card holders and the entire Scott community. Food 2.0 facilitates a “campus dining” approach similar to colleges and universities, while eliminating eligibility and rank limitations. The goal of this new initiative is to expand food options for meal card holders and the entire Scott AFB community. DFAC apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and looks forward to the benefits which will serve Airman and community for many years to come. For question, please contact 256-2909.
