SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Master Sgt. Elizabeth Blades

Master Sgt. Elizabeth Blades, 375th Dental Squadron dental laboratory flight chief, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Blades is a proven leader with an exemplary record of performance. Her position requires precision, organization, and absolute attention to detail. During her tenure, Blades has streamlined the dental appliance tracking system which has reduced fabrication errors and delivery times.
Additionally, Blades exhibits strong leadership and has brought enthusiasm and energy to the clinic atmosphere and her programs. She continuously challenges and mentors residents and enlisted members of the clinic to strive for excellence.
