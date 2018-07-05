Scott Air Force Ball celebrates heritage, community partnerships

The clock is counting down toward the Sept. 22 Scott Air Force Ball, and event organizers are working final fundraising events and preparing to open up the ticket sales.
This year’s guest speaker is Gen. Paul Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a former commander of both U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command.
“We feel very fortunate to have Gen. Selva coming to this year’s ball,” said Capt. Katelyn Smith, Air Force Ball Committee chair. “To have someone of his stature with such close ties to our base and our mobility mission just reinforces this year’s theme: Together We Lift.”
Smith said the theme honors Scott’s role as the hub for not only global mobility operations, but global transportation requirements for the DoD, as well as having a robust cyberspace footprint. The theme also honors the community partnerships that have ensured 71 years of Air Force excellence, as well as over 100 years of history in the area.
Invitations will go out and ticket sales for the ball, held at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, will be available in early July. The Regency will have special room rates for the evening and those who would like to stay the night should make reservations directly with the hotel.
The ball is open to all Team Scott members and their guests, and community members are also welcomed to attend. The dress for the ball is mess dress for officers; semi-formal or mess dress uniforms for enlisted members; and black tie, tuxedo or formal for civilians.
Guests at the ball can look forward to a night of music featuring hits from the 1920s up to today performed by the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. with guests being seated by 6:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are as follows and RSVPs are required by Aug. 30.
▪ E-4 and below: $30;
▪ E-5-E-7, O-3 and below, and GS-11 and below: $40;
▪ E-8-E-9, O-4 – O-6, and GS-12 and above: $50;
▪ Community members: $50; and
▪ O-7 and above, and SES: $60.
To help defray the cost of the event for junior enlisted members, two major fundraisers are being held: A duathlon on July 28 in conjunction with the city of Mascoutah, and coupon book sales. Details about these upcoming events can be found on www.scottairforceball.com.
There is a Facebook page as well, just search for Scott AFB Air Force Ball and look for the page with the updated logo.
