Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JULY 12-AUG. 10
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing soccer can register at the Scott AFB Youth Center through Aug. 10. This recreational soccer program is open to ages 5-13 (as of Sept. 1). Games begin after Labor Day and end in October. All games will be played at the Youth Center. Cost for members is $55 and non-members $70. Register by July 15 and save $5 on the registration fee. An additional $7 is charged for team jersey imprinting.
A current physician approved physical and immunizations record are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs children. Volunteer coaches are needed. Training will be provided plus receive $55 towards a child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center or contact Al Bromley, sports coordinator, at alfred.bromley@us.af.mil or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
START SMART SOCCER REGISTRATION (AGES 3-4)
Scott AFB Youth Programs is now enrolling for Start Smart Soccer, which is aimed at teaching youth the fundamentals of soccer. Registration runs through Aug. 10. Start Smart Soccer is open to youth ages 3-4 years whose parent/guardian adult can attend the sessions with them. This program helps children develop basic motor skills such as kicking, dribbling, trapping, throw-ins and running. It will also teach parents/guardians the proper way to develop those skills with their child, while building the confidence which will enable them to enjoy participation in youth soccer programs.
Start Smart Soccer is a one-hour, once-per-week, six-week session held at 9 a.m. Saturdays. Classes begin Sept. 8. Twenty spots are available on a first come-first served basis. Fees are $55 per child, which includes hands-on instruction, participant manual, soccer ball, shin guards, four cones and T-shirt. A parent organizational meeting will be held during the first session. Call 256-5139 or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
JULY 12
13.1 MILE BIKE RIDE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join the Fitness Center staff for a 13.1 mile bike ride July 20. The ride begins at 7 a.m. at the Fitness Center Pool parking lot. Event is free and open to all. Register by July 12. For more information, call 256-1218.
NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The Scott Library invites teens and tweens to create a mask of their favorite fictional character while playing a round of fiction trivia beginning at 6 p.m. July 12. Youngsters should be sure to brush up on their knowledge of Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and the Warrior Cats.
JULY 13
CYSS CHANGE OF COMMAND
The Cyberspace Support Squadron will hold a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Scott Event Center. The ceremony is open to Scott members. For more information, call (618) 229-6810 or (618) 229-6239.
FIRST FRIDAY
Zeppelins Food & Drinks First Friday Patio Party will take place at 3 p.m. July 13. Enjoy fresh grilled burgers and hotdogs, cold beers and cocktails ... all food is free All club members receive one free Bonanza Bingo card, which is good for chance to win up to $500. All attendees will have a chance to win a Xbox, Roku and gift cards. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with food being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
PAINT & SIP
Gather friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events courtesy of the Arts & Crafts Center. The following date and theme are planned:
▪ July 13: Patriot’s Painting.
The fun will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Arts & Crafts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
JULY 14 & 18
KIDS ARTS AND CRAFTS
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of crafts just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ July 14: Crumb & Canvas Kids Painting Afternoon, 1-2 p.m. Open to kids ages 8 and up. Bring your own snacks and drinks (A&CC will provide cookies, napkins, small plates and cups). Cost is $15 with all supplies provided. Please no adult beverages at this event;
▪ July 18: Salt Paint Fireworks, 10 a.m. to noon. Open to preschool ages 2-6. Cost is $5 and includes all supplies; and
▪ July 18: Paint Stick Flag, 1-3 p.m. Open to kids ages 6 and up. Cost is $5 and includes all supplies.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 256-4230 or stop by the center to sign up.
JULY 16
BREAKFAST COMING TO THE BOWLING CENTER
Beginning July 16, the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will be serving breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Great option for all ... especially dorm residents, AMC and USTRANSCOM staff. For more information, call 256-4054.
JULY 17
OVERNIGHT UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on their popular trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour, plus camping overnight, July 21-22. Get a three-hour tour and settle in for a fun night hanging out with all the extras the cave has to offer. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Space is limited, sign up early. Registration deadline is noon July 17. Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $20. Normal rate, $40.
Depart at 12:30 p.m. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 18
MAD SCIENCE
Mad Science of St. Louis will be at the Scott Library at 2 p.m. July 18, as they present “Spin, Boom, Pop,” Mad Science entertains the kids, provides unique hands on science experiments that are educational and interactive. For more information, call 256-5100/3028. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Drury Hotel, Freddy’s, Lincoln Theater, Olive Garden, Gateway Grizzlies, Eckert’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Golden Corral, Med Express Urgent Care, Fun Spot, TC’s Treats and The Edge. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
MOBILE DMV
Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders—cash is not an accepted payment. For more details, call 256-5501.
JULY 21
RED, WHITE AND BLUE GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament scheduled July 21 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Format is a four-person scramble where six holes each of Red, White and Blue tees are played. Cost is $70 per person, $50 for Eagle and Premier AGF members. Fee includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch following golf, closest to the pin, longest drive and place prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
JULY 26
SUMMER READING FINALE PARTY
Celebrate the end of the Scott Library Summer Reading Program with entertainment, food and fun. Festivities will take place at 2 p.m. July 26 at the Library Auditorium. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
KIDS KLUB EVENTS
Kids Klub is back and will be offering some new events at some new places:
▪ July 12: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Swim party at the base pool. Open to entire family;
▪ Aug. 9: 5-7 p.m. Rock & Bowl Party at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Enjoy bowling fun!
▪ Sept. 13: 5-7 p.m. Puttin’ Around Fun at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Various golf fun ... open to all;
▪ Oct. 4: 5-7 p.m. Build with The Home Depot at Scott Event Center; and
▪ Nov. 8: 5-7 p.m. Arts & Crafts Carnival at Scott Event Center. Arts and craft fun for all.
All events includes special activities, food, drinks and fun while supplies last. The cost is only $3 for Club Members and $5 for non-members, plus kids 12 and under are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
GET GOLF READY
This introductory class meets for three weeks, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginners are taught the basics of putting, chipping, pitching, and full swing. Clubs are available for use but youth are encouraged to bring their own clubs. Separate junior and adult sessions available July 17-Aug. 2. Class times are as follows:
▪ Juniors: 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and
▪ Adults: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
TEXAS HOLD’EM 2018 TOURNAMENTS
Come to the Scott Event Center for their 2018 Texas Hold’em Tournaments on the following Saturdays throughout the year: July 21, Sept. 15, and Nov. 17. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
LEARN TO SWIM
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is offering swim lessons this summer. Remaining session dates are:
▪ Session 3: July 23-Aug. 3.
There is limited room in each session, so register today. Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level. Lesson fees are $50/person per session. Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days). For information on class times and to register, call 256-2067.
SUMMER COUPLES SERIES
Grab a golf partner and get ready for the new Summer Couples Series. Couples will enjoy a night of fun golf, dining, drinks and friends while experiencing Cardinal Creek at its finest. Tournament dates are as follows: July 27 and Aug. 24. Event limited to the first 36 teams. Tournament fee is $60 per couple and includes 9-holes of golf with cart, range balls and prizes and dinner on the patio. Series events kick-off at 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call 256-2385 or visit the Golf Pro Shop.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ Aug. 3: 7 p.m. “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG-13); and
▪ Aug. 17: 7 p.m. “Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
LADIES GOLF CLINICS
Get a golf lesson by one of the PGA professionals at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month. Dates are as follows: Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. There is no registration requirement. Cost is $5 per session. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
NOTES
BASE POOL OPEN
Visit the Scott AFB Pool (Fitness Center Pool) for free recreational swimming all summer. Check out the Rock Climbing Wall in the deep end, along with the Double Flume Slide. Pool open to DoD card holders and their guests. Reserve the pool for private pool parties, improve fitness with lap swim, or learn to swim with swim lessons.
▪ Adult lap swim: 6-7 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday; and
▪ Daily recreational swim: 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays.
Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older. All youth, ages 11-13, must pass a swim test in order to come to the pool without an adult. Call 256-2067.
SNACK BAR RENOVATIONS
The Snack Bar at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Snack Bar will be undergoing renovations and will be closed until July 15. During this time, the bowling lanes will remain open. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, call 256-4054.
NIGHTINGALE DINING FACILITY CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The Nightingale Dining Facility is closed for renovations for approximately 150 days in preparation for the newest Quality of Life Initiative, Food 2.0. This major renovation will transform the way they serve meal card holders and the entire Scott community. Food 2.0 facilitates a “campus dining” approach similar to colleges and universities, while eliminating eligibility and rank limitations. The goal of this new initiative is to expand food options for meal card holders and the entire Scott AFB community. DFAC apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and looks forward to the benefits which will serve Airman and community for many years to come. For question, please contact 256-2909.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day through Oct. 1. A value of over $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054. Sign up today.
KIDS DRIVE FREE—NOW THROUGH AUGUST
Junior Golfers come take advantage of the complimentary range balls at Cardinal Creek Golf Course every Saturday and Sunday now through Aug. 31. Open to youth 17 and under. No restrictions. For more information, call 256-2385.
‘READING TAKES YOU EVERYWHERE’ SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Take part in the Scott AFB Library’s Summer Reading Program: “Reading Takes You Everywhere.” This program offers incentives, story times, special events, a finale party and more. This program is open to children of all ages. The program also includes adults. For every book people read during July, they will receive an entry form for a chance to win a prize. Stop by the Scott Library to register. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check them out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFLibrary.
WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO CANCUN
For every round of golf with a cart people purchase at Cardinal Creek Golf Course through Sept. 30, they will have a chance to win a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to people in part by the 375th Force Support Squadron and Total Access Travel. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
Comments