24th AF Realignment ceremony set for July 17 at JB San Antonio-Lackland

Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, and Gen. Jay Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command, will preside over a ceremony July 17 to formally realign 24th Air Force-Air Forces Cyber from AFSPC to ACC.
During this ceremony Maj. Gen. Chris Weggeman, 24th AF commander, will also relinquish command to incoming commander Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner.
The realignment, directed by the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force, designates ACC as the lead Air Force command responsible for organizing, training and equipping Air Forces to conduct effective full-spectrum cyber missions and operations.
The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the Gateway Club on Lackland Air Force Base.
For questions and concerns, please contact 24th AF Public Affairs at (210) 395-0297.
