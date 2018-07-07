Consider these tips to prevent heat stress

Summer is definitely a time for family fun, games, and outdoor activities, but it is also important to be mindful of weather conditions and prepare for the hot summer sun.
Bodies react to environmental heat stressors by increasing blood circulation and sweating to regulate its body temperature; however, the body’s efficiency in regulating its internal temperature decreases with excessive exposure to heat stress hazards.
These are called heat-related disorders. Heat-related disorders could lead to serious injuries and should not be taken lightly. Being cognizant of thermal stress hazards during the summer months is the first step to protection.
During summer months, Bioenvironmental Engineering monitors the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, which is the best indicator for heat stress exposure as it accounts for dry, wet, and radiant temperature readings. People can obtain these readings by calling 256-9382 (WETB) for an automated recording, or by contacting the Command Post at (618) 256-5891.
The level of thermal stress concern is expressed in five different stages—stage one being the least concerning to stage five being the most severe thermal stress concern.
For more questions regarding thermal stress hazards, please contact the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight at 256-7307 or reference AFI 48-151, Thermal Injury, located on the AF e-pubs website.
