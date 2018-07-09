Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Yon Dugger during a change of command ceremony July 6 at Scott Air Force Base. Dugger comes to Scott from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Yon Dugger during a change of command ceremony July 6 at Scott Air Force Base. Dugger comes to Scott from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Yon Dugger during a change of command ceremony July 6 at Scott Air Force Base. Dugger comes to Scott from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki

Scott Air Force Base News

Lt. Col. Dugger assumes command of 375th SFS

July 09, 2018 01:36 PM

Lt. Col. Yon Dugger is the new commander of the 375th Security Forces Squadron.

  Comments  