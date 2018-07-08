Maj. Catchings assumes command of 375th FSS

Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Harvey Catchings during a change of command ceremony July 9 at Scott Air Force Base. Catchings comes to Scott from the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Harvey Catchings during a change of command ceremony July 9 at Scott Air Force Base. Catchings comes to Scott from the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Comments