Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Harvey Catchings during a change of command ceremony July 9 at Scott Air Force Base. Catchings comes to Scott from the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Harvey Catchings during a change of command ceremony July 9 at Scott Air Force Base. Catchings comes to Scott from the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki
Col. Robert Henderson, 375th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 375th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Harvey Catchings during a change of command ceremony July 9 at Scott Air Force Base. Catchings comes to Scott from the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki

Scott Air Force Base News

Maj. Catchings assumes command of 375th FSS

July 08, 2018 01:35 PM

Maj. Harvey Catchings is the new commander of the 375th Force Support Squadron.

  Comments  