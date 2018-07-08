Lt. Col. Theising assumes command of 375th CS

Col. Marc Packler, 375th Communications Group commander, presents the 375th Communications Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Frank Theising during a change of command ceremony July 3 at Scott Air Force Base. Theising assumes command from Lt. Col. Jason Parker. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler
