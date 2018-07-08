Col. Andrew Torelli, Air Mobility Command Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, presents the Air Mobility Command Air Intelligence Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Douglas Mabry during a change of command ceremony June 28 at Scott Air Force Base.
Col. Andrew Torelli, Air Mobility Command Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, presents the Air Mobility Command Air Intelligence Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Douglas Mabry during a change of command ceremony June 28 at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler

Scott Air Force Base News

Lt. Col. Mabry assumes command of AMC’s AIS

July 08, 2018 01:36 PM

Lt. Col. Douglas Mabry is the new commander of Air Mobility Command’s Air Intelligence Squadron.

