SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Staff Sgt. Carlos O. Middlebrooks

Staff Sgt. Carlos O. Middlebrooks, a member of the 906th Air Refueling Squadron and 126th Operations Group, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Upon his arrival in December, Middlebrooks had just over one month before taking over as acting Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of the 126th Operations Group’s Combat Crew Communication shop following the deployment of its NCOIC.
Throughout his time as the acting NCOIC, Middlebrooks has completed many outstanding accomplishments in accordance with the 375th Air Mobility Wing vision of deliberate risk management.
Middlebrooks led four training sessions and constructed four communications security kits, enabling flying currencies for four wings, 18 aircrew members, and secured communications for the $595 million KC-135 fleet with zero security violations.
As acting NCOIC, Middlebrooks managed the 126th Air Refueling Wing’s Cryptographic Access Program, reviewing over 96 users and achieving an outstanding 100 percent Air Mobility Command compliance rate.
