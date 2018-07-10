Improved AF-WIN tool helps eligible Airmen meet retraining goals

Officials at the Air Force’s Personnel Center recently updated and improved the Air Force Work Interest Navigator, or AF-WIN, tool which helps Airmen who are interested in re-training to identify which Air Force Specialty Codes best fit their strengths and interests.
AF-Win is a web-based tool that presents a series of questions to Airmen on functional communities, job contexts and work activities and then creates a customized career fit report (ranked highest to lowest in terms of fit) on more than 130 enlisted Air Force careers tailored to the Airmen’s interests.
The AF-WIN tool requests Airmen to take a 10-minute survey and serves as an important self-discovery tool for Airmen exploring other Air Force career fields.
Ken Schwartz, Air Force Testing & Survey Policy chief
“The AF-WIN tool requests Airmen to take a 10-minute survey and serves as an important self-discovery tool for Airmen exploring other Air Force career fields,” said Ken Schwartz, Air Force Testing & Survey Policy chief. “It provides an overall occupational snapshot to help Airmen identify good-fit areas for retraining.”
The new AF-WIN version has an improved user interface, more information about specific career fields, technical training information, specific work activities and improved filters that allow users to sort career fields based on Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB, scores and educational requirements.
For example, clicking on the manpower career field’s (3S3X1) AF-WIN entry brings up information on job tasks such as using and integrating process teams, benchmarking, process mapping, performance measurement, establishing metrics for manpower requirements and more.
Although the AF-WIN tool can help Airmen identify potential AFSCs, it does not reflect actual retraining quotas nor an individual’s eligibility for retraining.
“Enlisted retraining is a force management program used primarily to balance the enlisted career force across all AFSCs and ensures the sustainability of career fields,” said Bob Kerr, Air Force Training Requirements chief. “The AF-WIN tool creates a customized career fit report that can help Airmen fine tune their retraining goals while helping the Air Force meet current and future mission needs.”
The AF-WIN tool creates a customized career fit report that can help Airmen fine tune their retraining goals while helping the Air Force meet current and future mission needs.
Bob Kerr, Air Force Training Requirements chief
The Air Force Recruiting Service launched a similar version that is geared toward new recruits on AirForce.com.
All retraining information, including the AF-WIN tool, is available on the enlisted retraining homepage on myPers using a CAC-enabled, .mil computer. Click “Retraining” from the active-duty enlisted landing page.
Comments