BOMA rocks the house during tour of KC area

The Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue jazz ensemble performs at Lee’s Summit, Missouri, during a tour July 3. The ensemble gave four performances across seven days in the Kansas City area with local musicians. The band’s primary mission is to tell the Air Force story through the music at home and while deployed overseas. The Band of Mid-America performs 300-400 missions annually at venues throughout a ten-state region from the upper peninsula of Michigan to Arkansas. Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt