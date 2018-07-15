SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Tech. Sgt. Erin Watson

Tech. Sgt. Erin Watson, 375th Medical Operations Squadron pediatrics flight chief, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
In addition to flawlessly leading 17 staff members through daily operations of a 3,000 patient empaneled clinic, Watson risked taking a hit to access when she adjusted eight provider templates to implement a school physical plan that enabled 3,700 appointments and averted $14,800 in referral costs.
Additionally, while filling in as the medical group 4N0X1 functional manager, she revamped a peer review process and reignited training affiliation agreements with two civilian emergency departments to ensure 65 medics were properly trained on 10 critical tasks to meet full spectrum readiness requirements.
Furthermore, Watson leads by example in everything she does, including work/life balance as she has been able to complete her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration, earn her Professional Manager Certification, and host two Mom2mom community events for 40 local families all while being an expectant mom.
Without a doubt, Watson exemplifies the wing’s vision of deliberate risk management, work-life balance, and innovation.
