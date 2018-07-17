Air Force selects 8,416 in 18E6/technical sergeant promotion cycle

Air Force officials have selected 8,416 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 27,555 eligible for a selection rate of 30.54 percent.
The technical sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force Personnel Center’s website Enlisted Promotions page, the Air Force Portal and myPers at 8 a.m. July 19. Airmen can also access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.
Those selected for technical sergeant will be promoted beginning Aug. 1, according to their promotion sequence number.
Commanders received notice of their selects from their senior rater’s agent starting July 12, with the intent to notify their selects no earlier than one day before the public release.
For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the AFPC public website, http://www.afpc.af.mil/.
Comments