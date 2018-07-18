Brig. Gen. John Lamontagne assumes command of 618th AOC

Brig. Gen. John Lamontagne, the new commander of the 618th Air Operations Center, addresses attendees at a change of command ceremony July 17 at Scott Air Force Base. Lamontagne assumes command from Brig. Gen. Kenneth Bibb. Lt. Gen. GI Tuck, 18th Air Force commander, served as the presiding officer of the ceremony. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler