Scott Air Force Base events

JULY 21
RED, WHITE AND BLUE GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join Cardinal Creek Golf Course for their Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament scheduled July 21 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Format is a four-person scramble where six holes each of Red, White and Blue tees are played. Cost is $70 per person, $50 for Eagle and Premier AGF members. Fee includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch following golf, closest to the pin, longest drive and place prizes. For more information or to register, call (618) 744-1400.
JULY 23
AUDITIONS—MISSOULA CHILDREN’S THEATRE: ‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’
Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be at 10 a.m. July 23 at the Youth Center. There are roles for children, ages 6-18 years. Approximately 50-60 youth will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour actor/director. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play. Youth wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. Rehearsals will be conducted that week from 10 a.m. to noon, and then begin again after lunch, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. each day.
Students must bring a sack lunch when participating in both rehearsal secessions. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the entire week, and, if selected, be able to attend all rehearsals required. Performance date: July 28 at Library Auditorium. This is a group audition—no advance preparation is necessary. Students should just be ready to come and have a good time. Please call the Youth Center at 256-5139 for information.
JULY 25
INTRO TO KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn to kayak with Outdoor Recreation from 1-5 p.m. July 28. Join Outdoor Rec for a beginner kayaking course at Scott Lake. Bring sunscreen, bug spray, snacks and two liters of water. Wear water appropriate clothing and footwear—participants will get wet.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available; and
▪ RecOn Rate: $5. Normal rate: $15.
Register by noon July 25. Open to ages 14+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
JULY 26
SUMMER READING FINALE PARTY
Celebrate the end of the Scott Library Summer Reading Program with entertainment, food and fun. Festivities will take place at 2 p.m. July 26 at the Library Auditorium. For more information, call 256-5100/3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottAFBLibrary.
JULY 28
PERFORMANCE—MCT: ‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’
The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be presented at 1 p.m. July 28 at the Library Auditorium. Admission is free. Come enjoy this entertaining show complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. For more information call the Youth Center at 256-5139.
AUG. 7
1/2 DAY GOLF CAMP
This four-day class is more intense and practice is taken more seriously than our other junior golf classes. The course meets for 3.5 hours a day and covers all aspects of golf. This instruction will prepare a junior golfer, ages 8-15, for competitive golf. In this level, students will play on the course most class days. Class size is limited to ensure personalized attention. Enrollment in multiple sessions is encouraged. Classes meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7-10. For more information about the 1/2 Day Golf Camp, call (618) 744-1400.
AUG. 10
ODR CARDBOARD BOAT REGATTA
Outdoor Recreation’s Annual Boat Regatta will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Fitness Center Pool. Squadrons/organizations/groups (all base affiliates military and civilian) are asked to form a team of at least two, to participate in the Regatta for chances to win prizes (FSS gift cards). Prizes awarded to the top three boats with the fastest teams, plus the following categories: “Most Creative Design”; “Best Dressed Team/Support Staff” (get the whole office or group involved with the costumes); and the “Dramatic Fastest Sinking Boat.”
Teams must provide both a team name and boat name upon registration. Teams are responsible for the cost and construction of their boats. Note: Boats must be preconstructed entirely of “corrugated” cardboard and duct tape, and in place by 10:30 a.m. the day of event. Preinspection of the fleet will be at this time. Patrons must be 16 and older to participate and members of the crew must be able to swim. Register with Outdoor Recreation today. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Leonardo DRS, and USAA. No endorsement intended. For more details, call 256-2067.
AUG. 11
FREE TRICK SHOT PERFORMANCE BY AARON MANSFIELD AT CARDINAL CREEK
The famous Aaron Mansfield will display his talents in golf trick shots at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Mansfield’s show has been seen by many ... he has performed for Phil Mickelson and at many charity golf events. This free show is open to the entire base community. “Getting to know our military men and women personally throughout the event and having the opportunity to be amongst the heroes of our nation, it would be an honor and privilege to be in their presence,” said Mansfield. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
PARENT/CHILD GOLF TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host a parent/child golf tournament Aug. 11. The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $65 per team for daily players, $45 per team for AGF Members. Fee includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch and prizes. Tournament is open to all; registration required. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, please call (618) 744-1400.
FALL TUNE-UP KICK-OFF TOURNAMENT
Stars & Strike Bowling Center will host their Fall Tune-Up Kick-Off Tournament at 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Come out and compete in a 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament for a chance to win door prizes and more. There will be separate divisions for men and women. Bowlers will bowl three games. The highest series in each division will be our Fall Tune-Up Kick-Off winners. Cost is $30 and includes bowling, shoe rental and prizes. For more information, call 256-4054.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing soccer can register at the Scott AFB Youth Center through Aug. 10. This recreational soccer program is open to ages 5-13 (as of Sept. 1). Games begin after Labor Day and end in October. All games will be played at the Youth Center. Cost for members is $55 and non-members $70. A current physician approved physical and immunizations record are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs children. Volunteer coaches are needed. Training will be provided plus receive $55 towards a child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center or contact Al Bromley, sports coordinator, at alfred.bromley@us.af.mil or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
START SMART SOCCER REGISTRATION (AGES 3-4)
Scott AFB Youth Programs is now enrolling for Start Smart Soccer, which is aimed at teaching youth the fundamentals of soccer. Registration runs through Aug. 10. Start Smart Soccer is open to youth ages 3-4 years whose parent/guardian adult can attend the sessions with them. This program helps children develop basic motor skills such as kicking, dribbling, trapping, throw-ins and running. It will also teach parents/guardians the proper way to develop those skills with their child, while building the confidence which will enable them to enjoy participation in youth soccer programs.
Start Smart Soccer is a one-hour, once-per-week, six-week session held at 9 a.m. Saturdays. Classes begin Sept. 8. Twenty spots are available on a first come-first served basis. Fees are $55 per child, which includes hands-on instruction, participant manual, soccer ball, shin guards, four cones and T-shirt. A parent organizational meeting will be held during the first session. Call 256-5139 or (314) 304-3507 for more information.
TEXAS HOLD’EM 2018 TOURNAMENTS
Come to the Scott Event Center for their 2018 Texas Hold’em Tournaments on the following Saturdays throughout the year: July 21, Sept. 15, and Nov. 17. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen to register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies, which are free and open to the base population.
▪ Aug. 3: 7 p.m. “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG-13); and
▪ Aug. 17: 7 p.m. “Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
BOWLER APPRECIATION WEEK in August
Come out and celebrate Bowlers Appreciation Week at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Aug. 5-11. Enjoy free bowling and 50 percent off snack bar items (while bowling) all week. There will be daily attendance prize drawings and specials. Prizes include bowling balls, bowling bags, free games, 375th Force Support Squadron gift cards and more. A special Chromebook prize also will be given away compliments of Schaefer Auto Body. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054 or (618) 744-1277. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
BOWLING 2.0 CLASSES
This exciting program is designed to introduce or reintroduce people to bowling. This class meets once a week for four weeks and covers the fundamentals of bowling. Topics include approach, markings, grip, lane courtesy, spare shooting and much more. People who complete the class will be ready to bowl in the Bowling 2.0 league (optional). Cost is $40 per person. Classes are at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Sessions available on the following dates: Aug. 6-27 and Nov. 5-26. Adult and juniors welcome. For complete details or to register, call 256-4054.
KIDS KLUB EVENTS
Kids Klub is back and will be offering some new events at some new places:
▪ Aug. 9: 5-7 p.m. Rock & Bowl Party at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center Enjoy bowling fun!
▪ Sept. 13: 5-7 p.m. Puttin’ Around Fun at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Various golf fun ... open to all;
▪ Oct. 4: 5-7 p.m. Build with The Home Depot at Scott Event Center; and
▪ Nov. 8: 5-7 p.m. Arts & Crafts Carnival at Scott Event Center. Arts and craft fun for all.
All events includes special activities, food, drinks and fun while supplies last. The cost is only $3 for Club Members and $5 for non-members, plus kids 12 and under are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
LITTLE LINKSTERS START SMART GOLF LESSONS
Parents participate in this adult and child (ages 4-8 years old) combination class. Start Smart teaches parents how to teach kids the basics of golf. Start Smart uses a unique line of fun and developmentally appropriate equipment designed by SNAG Golf products. Lessons available from 11 a.m. to noon Sundays from Aug. 12-30. For more information about available sessions, call (618) 744-1400.
BREAKFAST NOW AT THE BOWLING CENTER
The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is now serving breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Great option for all, especially dorm residents, AMC and USTRANSCOM staff. For more information, call 256-4054.
NIGHTINGALE DINING FACILITY CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The Nightingale Dining Facility is closed for renovations in preparation for the newest Quality of Life Initiative, Food 2.0. This major renovation will transform the way they serve meal card holders and the entire Scott community. Food 2.0 facilitates a “campus dining” approach similar to colleges and universities, while eliminating eligibility and rank limitations. The goal of this new initiative is to expand food options for meal card holders and the entire Scott AFB community. DFAC apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and looks forward to the benefits which will serve Airman and community for many years to come. For question, please contact 256-2909.
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott Air Force Base. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
KIDS DRIVE FREE—NOW THROUGH AUGUST
Junior Golfers come take advantage of the complimentary range balls at Cardinal Creek Golf Course every Saturday and Sunday now through Aug. 31. Open to youth 17 and under. No restrictions. For more information, call 256-2385.
FUEL UP GIVEAWAY—WIN $100 FUEL CARD
Fuel Up on great eats at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center through Sept. 28 for a chance to win a $100 fuel card. Make any food purchase before 5 p.m. daily for an entry. Every week one lucky winner will win. Must be 18 years of age and older to participate. For complete details, rules and eligibility inquire within, or call 256-4054. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO CANCUN
For every round of golf with a cart people purchase at Cardinal Creek Golf Course through Sept. 30, they will have a chance to win a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico. For complete rules, stop by Cardinal Creek Golf Course Pro Shop. This giveaway is brought to people in part by the 375th Force Support Squadron and Total Access Travel. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended. For more information, call 256-2385.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER AT STARS & STRIKES
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com/airforce and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day through Oct. 1. A value of over $500 per child. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054. Sign up today.
