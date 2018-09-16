SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Senior Airman Erfan Ebrahimnejad

Senior Airman Erfan Ebrahimnejad, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron public health technician, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Ebrahimnejad recognized an administrative oversight in medical documentation, correcting 61 errors which prevented $152,000 in HIPAA penalties.
His attention to detail identified unnecessary health exam requirements that will save the Air Force $17,300 in medical expenses annually. Ebrahimnejad received the most comment cards in a month praising his exceptional customer service and was recognized by the 375th Medical Group commander with a “Customer Star Award” and “Airman of the 3rd Quarter.”
In his spare time, Ebrahimnejad contributes to the local community by coaching a soccer team on Scott consisting of 10 children between the ages of 5-6. Also, he is taking college courses in the pursuit of his Community College of the Air Force degree. Lastly, Ebrahimnejad has completed Defense Language Proficiency Test in two languages, Farsi and Dari, to enhance his career.
