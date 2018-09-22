Get prepped for National Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is an initiative to increase awareness about the importance of cyber security and to provide resources for online safety.
The world is becoming increasingly more reliant on technology, and as a result, cyber security is now just as important as physical security. To raise awareness, there will be a weekly article throughout October with themes dedicated to a specific cyber security topic.
▪ Week 1: Simple steps to online safety: Everyone who uses the internet can take preventative measures to protect themselves online. It is important to know what actions you can take to protect yourself against top cybersecurity concerns, and what you need to accomplish in the event you become a cyber-attack victim. This article will address simple steps everyone can take to defend themselves;
▪ Week 2: Cyber security in the workplace is everyone’s business: It is important that everyone in the workplace share a sense of responsibility when it comes to cyber security. This article will go over actions that all organizations can do to protect themselves against cyber-attacks;
▪ Week 3: Today’s predictions for tomorrow’s internet: These days, everything is connected through the "Internet of Things", with common objects like coffee makers, watches, lamps, and cars now being connected by the internet. This article will address how these devices can put your sensitive, personal information at risk and how to use these devices in a secure manner;
▪ Week 4: The internet wants you: Consider a career in cyber security: Hacking and data breaches are becoming more and more prevalent and as organizations realize their need for increased cyber security, there is becoming an increased need for those cyber security professionals. This article will address the need for qualified information security personnel and encourage those interested to pursue a career in cyber security.
