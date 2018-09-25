SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Tomas Chebook

Airman 1st Class Tomas Chebook, 375th Civil Engineering Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning apprentice, is this week’s Showcase Airman. Chebook is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the HVAC systems for 89 critical facilities worth $1.3 billion.
He led a team of four Airmen installing 300 feet of thermostat wire at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, preventing work stoppage of a $90,000 HVAC controls project. Additionally, Chebook was first on the scene for an emergency air conditioning outage and quickly accessed the faults, his actions not only minimized downtime, but averted permanent equipment damage to $3.3 million in Land Mobile Radio assets used by first responders and air traffic control.
Chebook also completed two Community College of the Air Force courses and committed 30 hours to the Big Brothers and Sisters of Eastern Missouri. Furthermore, Chebook volunteered to lead the setup and teardown portions of the Scott Chief’s Group steak sale. He rallied for Airmen to support the event which reeled in $3,600 in donations. His “can do” attitude and enthusiasm was recognized by the Chiefs Group President, who coined him on the spot.
Comments