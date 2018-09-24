AMC commander Miller talks aircrew retention

Gen. James M. Holmes, Air Combat Command commander; Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander; Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Air National Guard director; Gene Colabatistto, CAE defense and security group president; and Jim Graham, Delta Airlines flight operations senior vice president, discuss overcoming the national pilot shortage during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 18. The ASC18 is a professional development conference that offers an opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches, seminars and workshops. Photo by Tech. Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss