AFRC voting assistance office offers helping hand

With midterm elections Nov. 6, the Scott Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center’s voting assistance office is here to help Team Scott members with the voting essentials.
The A&FRC educates voters from all military branches on the various steps required for voter registration and how to obtain an absentee ballot.
Absentee voters must vote in the state in which they claim residency, and eligible dependents can also vote for different place of residency if applicable. For those who are unsure about residency, the base’s legal office can assist.
“The old days of having to walk up to the machine and fill out the form, or pressing a button on a computer, you don’t have to actually do that as active duty,” said Stouffer, A&FRC flight chief. “That is part of the benefit of the absentee voting process.”
Twice during election years, the A&FRC sends out the Federal Post Card Application, which allows Scott members to register to vote while simultaneously requesting an absentee ballot. After registering, voters will be eligible to vote in any election during that calendar year.
“Oct. 1 is absentee voter’s week; that’s when we concentrate on reaching out to folks,” said Ricardo Tibbs, A&FRC voting assistance officer. “If you haven’t received your absentee ballot, you can write through a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot, and we can help send that in.”
Throughout Absentee Voter’s Week, manned and unmanned tables will be set up across the instillation with information regarding voting.
“I think it is very important for everyone, especially a military member, to exercise their right to vote because they’re voting for the people who are determining your pay, determining if you are going to go to war, and determining really your whole life,” said Tibbs.
Along with the Voting Assistance Office, military members can visit www.fvap.gov/ and fill out the FPCA. Users can chose their state on the website to see specific voting guidelines. All steps can be done on the website and only takes about 10 minutes, said Tibbs.
For more information on voting assistance, members may contact 256-8683 (VOTE) or vote-02-02@us.af.mil.
VOTING INFORMATION
