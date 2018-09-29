Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
OCT. 5
HALLOWEEN FIRST FRIDAY
Zeppelins Food & Drinks will host Halloween First Friday beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 5. All food is free. Stick around for free giveaways. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with food being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
TEEN CUISINE
Teens can explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night set for 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, planning monthly activities and meal preparation, practicing public speaking, and much more. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12 and up. For more details, call 256-5139.
OCT. 6
RETIREE APPRECIATION DAY AT EVENT CENTER
Scott AFB will hold its Retiree Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Scott Event Center. Representatives from several base agencies will be present, including the Exchange, VA, Red Cross, Base Legal Office, Humana (formerly Tricare), the 375th Medical Group and the Airman and Family Readiness Center. For more information, call 256-4104.
BASE BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The Stars and Strikes Bowling Center will host the 2018 Base Championship at 2 p.m. Oct. 6. All bowlers will bowl five qualifying games and the top bowlers will battle it out to determine the champion. The cost to enter is $60 and includes entry into scratch and handicap divisions, shoe rental and prizes. For more information, call 256-4054.
OCT. 8
FACILITIES OPEN ON COLUMBUS DAY
Looking for something fun to do on Columbus Day on Oct. 8. The following 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will be open:
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course and Pro Shop open (café closed);
▪ Fitness Center: Closed Oct. 8; however, facility is open to authorized after-hours users;
▪ James Sports Center: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Open 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
ANNUAL GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host its 2018 Golf Championship Oct. 12-14. Things kick off with a player party for participants and a guest at 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Appetizers and beverages will be served. Tee times will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 13 and second rounds Oct. 14. This is a 36-hole Flighted Individual Stroke Play event.
Every player in this year’s event will receive a Cardinal Creek Logo Callaway Yeti tumbler with sleeve of golf balls just for playing. Entry fee is $110 per player ($70 for Eagle and Premier AGF members), which includes Oct. 12 players party, Saturday and Sunday greens fees, carts, lunch both days and prizes. Deadline to register is Oct. 8. Space is limited so sign up early. To register, stop by the golf pro shop or call (618) 744-1400.
GORUCK LIGHT—TEAM COHESION CHALLENGE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
People can challenge their limits and experience elite training as former Special Forces cadre lead participants through an adventure race style course. Grab a ruck or backpack and take part in this five-hour course covering 7-10 miles Oct. 12. If people can do a 5K, they can earn the GORUCK patch (average completion rate 100 percent). Exertion level—high. Registration deadline is Oct. 8.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $25. Normal rate: $30;
▪ Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. For more details, call 256-2067.
UFC 229—FREE WATCH PARTY
Come watch the highly anticipated Khabib vs McGregor fight Oct. 6 shown live on PPV at Zeppelins Food & Drinks. Other fights shown include: Ferguson vs. Pettis, Saint Preux vs. Reyes, and Lewis vs. Volkov. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free entry for all. Open to all ranks of military and civilians Enjoy a special fight night menu and drink specials. Call the Scott Event Center, 256-5501.
OCT. 9
ALPHA WARRIOR COMPETITION
The Regional Alpha Warrior Competition will be held Oct. 13 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. If interested in representing Scott AFB, the qualifying competition will be from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the James Sports Center. To register for the qualifying event, please visit the James Sports Center or contact Senior Airman Ryan Lewandowski at ryan.lewandowski@us.af.mil for more information.
OCT. 12
TRI-ADVENTURE DAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Get a taste of adventure racing at Outdoor Recreation’s first-ever Tri-Adventure Day on Oct. 17. Adventures include 7 miles of biking on the Katy Trail, 3-mile hike in Klondike Park, and a 7-mile paddle on the Missouri River. Previous paddling experience required. Participants must bring their own trail lunch and snacks. Registration deadline is Oct. 12.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $15. Normal rate: $30;
▪ Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Open to ages 14+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATES
Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12. Class is free and open to teens ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms or call 256-5139.
CLUB YIPEE
Hey parents, want a night out? Then bring the kids to the Youth Center for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12. The Youth Center will have games, plus conduct leaf identification and do a scavenger hunt. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members; $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
OCT. 17
SCAVENGER HUNT & ROCK PAINT REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Spend the day at Scott Lake with family. Join in scavenger hunt fun, then paint rocks with the pros at Arts & Crafts, all while enjoying a day at the lake from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19. All supplies provided. Fee: $5 per child (adults free). Register by noon Oct. 17. Open to ages 3+ (one adult per three children). For more details, call 256-2067.
MOBILE DMV
Need to renew a license plate sticker, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For more details, call 256-5501.
OCT. 19
ACT/SAT PREP
Get ready for college by signing up for this course to help prepare for ACT/SAT testing. Learn test taking strategies, plus get important subject matter concepts. This free course begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Youth Center. Open to youth ages 13-18. For more details, call 256-5139.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Bring the whole family for a night of movie fun under the stars from 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 19 and enjoy a viewing of “Hotel Transylvania 2” at Scott Lake. Make it a date night and rent a VIP golf cart for more comfortable viewing for $10. Open to all ages. Movie to begin around dusk. Call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
OCT. 20
5K IN MASCOUTAH
Mascoutah and the Scott Air Force Ball Committee will host a 5K at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Scheve Park in Mascoutah. For race info and to sign up, please visit @Mascoutah5K on Facebook.
OCT. 21
CREEPY LAIR ESCAPE ROOM REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation for a Halloween Escape Room adventure Oct. 24. Escape from a locked room in a one-hour deadline before the kidnapper returns to resume his wicked work.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF active duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ SAI rate: $18. Normal rate: $28;
▪ Time: 5:30-9 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. For more details, call 256-2067.
OCT. 23
SAI HALLOWEEN AXE THROWING REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Beginners and advanced throwers can join Outdoor Recreation on Oct. 26 and test their skills at Top Notch Axe Throwing in St. Louis. Axe throwing is a sport in which the competitor throws an axe at a target, attempting to hit the bull’s eye as near as possible.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF active duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ SAI rate: $20. Normal rate: $40;
▪ Time: 6-10 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. For more details, call 256-2067.
OCT. 24
RECON PUMPKIN ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery Oct. 27 with Outdoor Recreation, while people shoot with their favorite Halloween costume. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $5. Normal rate: $7;
▪ Time: 9-11 a.m.
Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
NOV. 2-3
AFSA’S 9TH ANNUAL VETERAN'S VIGIL RUN
The Air Force Sergeant’s Association will host the 9th Annual Veteran’s Vigil Run from 5 p.m. Nov. 2 through 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the James Gym track, with an opening ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. The 24-hour event allows participants to run/walk in 30-minute increments around the base track to honor past and present veterans. Participants can run/walk individually or in teams of four. This year’s honoree is Vietnam Veteran Roger “Red” Darden. The event is open to anyone with access to Scott AFB. Participation is free and anyone may purchase a commemorative T-shirt ($17). Additionally, the USO will provide food and beverage during the entire event. For more information, please email Staff Sgt. Jarrell Johnson at jarrell.johnson.2@us.af.mil or Tech. Sgt. Rhonnie Kolp at rhonnie.kolp.1@us.af.mil.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION
People can register for the Youth Center’s Youth Basketball League through Oct. 31. Save $5 when enrolling by Oct. 15. This recreational league begins in November with team selections, and the season will run through February. Fee is $55 for members, $70 for non-members, plus an additional $7 for jersey printing. The league is open to ages 5-13 (as of December 2018). For details regarding required physicals, immunizations, etc., call (314) 304-3507 or email alfred.bromley@us.af.mil. Volunteer coaches are also needed. Coaches will receive a $55 credit towards their child’s next sport enrollment fee.
FOOTBALL FANATICS AT ZEPPELINS—NOW EVERY SUNDAY
Attention football fans ... it’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins (Scott Event Center). People can follow their favorite team all season with NFL Sunday Ticket at Zeppelins. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. More than $3,000 in prizes will be awarded throughout the season. Prizes include a Smart TV, LaZBoy Recliner and more. Plus, take advantage of Zeppelins’ food and drink deals. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union, LaZBoy and MetroPCS. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
AIRMEN BOWL FREE
Calling all Airmen: Grab some friends and join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center from 1-3 p.m. on select Sundays in 2018 for unlimited bowling. The dates are: Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16. Open to all active duty and their families/friends. First-come, first-served and limited to the first 120 people. For more information, call 256-4054.
2018 SCOTT AFB ART SHOW
The Arts & Crafts Center will be hosting the 2018 Scott AFB Art Show Oct. 12-Nov. 1. Artwork from both youth and adults will be available to view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays beginning Oct. 12. A grand reception will take place from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 11. People can view the artwork, visit with the artists and enjoy refreshments. For more information, call 256-4230, visit www.375fss.com or check us out on social media.
FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS
Boys and girls are invited to play Friday Night Hoops on Oct. 5, 12, and 19. This is open to two separate age groups—preteens 9-12 years and teens 13-18 years. Teams are co-ed. Physical needed. Bring friends to join. Friday Night Hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 256-5139.
LIBRARY CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The Library will be closed Oct. 8 through approximately Nov. 12 for the installation of new carpeting. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, call 256-5100.
PAINT & SIP
Create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events sponsored by the Arts & Crafts Center on the following dates: Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14. These will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 256-4230.
NOTES
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott Air Force Base. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
ST. LOUIS BLUES HOCKEY TICKETS
The St. Louis Blues are back in action and Information, Tickets and Tours has tickets to all home games. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Ticket prices vary as the seating is live for each scheduled game. Prices subject to change. No taxes and no fees. For more details, call 256-5919.
Comments