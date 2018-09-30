NDTA-USTRANSCOM fall meeting Oct. 22-25 at Gaylord National

The 6th annual National Defense Transportation Association and U.S. Transportation Command fall meeting will take place Oct. 22-25 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md.
This year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM fall meeting theme is “Delivering Readiness and Resiliency in an Unpredictable World.” Leaders from the military, the federal inter-agency and the private sector will look closely at the challenges facing the defense logistics enterprise in the current security environment as the Department of Defense focuses on the return of great power competition.
The fall meeting provides the forum to foster critical public and private partnerships in defense transportation through frank discussion about new policies, technologies and best practices.
“The Fall Meeting is an outstanding opportunity to learn about the innovative ways U.S. Transportation Command and our commercial industry partners are working to deploy and sustain U.S. combat power around the world,” said Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow, deputy commander, USTRANSCOM. “Our partnership with the National Defense Transportation Association is key to improving our support to the warfighter and our ability to provide multiple options for our national leadership and multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.”
