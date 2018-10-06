Scott AFB Exchange shoppers can save 15 percent on holiday shopping with new MILITARY STAR accounts

Scott AFB Airmen and their families can pick up extra savings before the holiday season by opening a new MILITARY STAR card account.
Through Oct. 25, new cardholders will receive 15 percent off their first day’s purchases instead of the 10 percent discount regularly offered. The discount will appear as a credit on the customer’s first monthly billing statement.
With the holidays coming up, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this extra MILITARY STAR savings. Airmen and their families won’t want to miss out on all the great discounts and rewards MILITARY STAR is offering throughout the season.
Rita Sheridan, Exchange general manager
For Airmen and families looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, MILITARY STAR offers both savings and rewards. Cardholders earn two points for every dollar spent with MILITARY STAR and automatically receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. They also receive access to exclusive MILITARY STAR deals and savings throughout the year, including Black Friday and Veterans Day specials.
Service members and their families who open a new MILITARY STAR account can also save on purchases at ShopMyExchange.com.
Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:
▪ The lowest flat-rate APR (12.24 percent) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders;
▪ No annual, late or over-limit fees;
▪ Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.
In 2017, MILITARY STAR generated $445 million in value for cardholders through savings, discounts, financing offers and cardholder-friendly terms and conditions. Additionally, all MILITARY STAR purchases help support the readiness and resiliency of Airmen and their families through contributions to critical Quality-of-Life programs on installations.
The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.
