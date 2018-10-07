NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH: AMC/A6 hosts cyber interns as part of PCIP

One can’t help but to hear news stories of companies getting hacked and data being exfiltrated. Just a few weeks ago, it was reported hackers gained access to 50 million Facebook accounts.
As interconnected systems become more and more commonplace, so does the need for increased security and trained professionals to assess and secure systems within our homes and businesses.
Industry analysts predict an increased need for experienced cybersecurity professionals—currently, approximately 300,000 cybersecurity job openings are unfilled in the cybersecurity industry.
One way Air Mobility Command is addressing this shortfall is by partnering with the Air Force Personnel Center and local colleges to identify candidates for the Premier College Intern Program.
Students entering their senior year of college are hired as GS-4 or GS-7 civilians for a 12-week paid internship.
Over the summer, they gain the experience of what federal service is like and, if they perform well, are offered positions for continued employment after graduation. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance, and graduate with a minimum 2.95 GPA.
This past year, four highly competitive interns were selected for the program with AMC/A6. They spent the summer shadowing and learning about the Air Force and Mobility operations, even assisting alongside cyber experts developing software applications.
The capstone of the summer internship was a trip to the USAF cyber operations centers at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
For more information about opportunities in cybersecurity as an Air Force civilian, please contact Andre Dean, AFPC Communications and Information Intern Recruitment, at andre.dean.4@us.af.mil, or the AMC Cybersecurity Office at amc.cybersecurityoffice@us.af.mil.
Announcements for future PCIP vacancies can be found on the USAJOBs website at www.usajobs.gov.
Interested individuals may also visit the Air Force civilian career website to learn more about internships and other various job opportunities at afciviliancareers.com.
