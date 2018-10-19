18th AF commander visits Showcase Wing

Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett, 18th Air Force commander, coins Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Lovett, 375th Medical Group pediatrics clinic flight chief, during a three-day tour Oct. 10-13 at Scott Air Force Base. With approximately 39,000 active-duty, guard, reserve and civilian Airmen and approximately 1,100 aircraft, 18th Air Force manages the global air mobility enterprise through the 618th Air Operations Center, 12 wings and one stand-alone group. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez Senior Airman Melissa Estevez