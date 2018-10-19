Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
OCT. 19
ACT/SAT PREP
Get ready for college by signing up for this course to help prepare for ACT/SAT testing. Learn test taking strategies, plus get important subject matter concepts. This free course begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Youth Center. Open to youth ages 13-18. For more details, call 256-5139.
MOVIE AT THE LAKE
Due to the weather forecast, the free showing of Hotel Transylvania 2 will be shown at the Library Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 19. Movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. For information, call Outdoor Recreation, 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
OCT. 20
5K IN MASCOUTAH
Mascoutah and the Scott Air Force Ball Committee will host a 5K at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Scheve Park in Mascoutah. For race info and to sign up, please visit @Mascoutah5K on Facebook.
OCT. 21
CREEPY LAIR ESCAPE ROOM REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation for a Halloween Escape Room adventure Oct. 24. Escape from a locked room in a one-hour deadline before the kidnapper returns to resume his wicked work. Register deadline is Oct. 21.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF active duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ SAI rate: $18. Normal rate: $28;
▪ Time: 5:30-9 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. For more details, call 256-2067.
OCT. 23
SAI HALLOWEEN AXE THROWING REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Beginners and advanced throwers can join Outdoor Recreation on Oct. 26 and test their skills at Top Notch Axe Throwing in St. Louis. Axe throwing is a sport in which the competitor throws an axe at a target, attempting to hit the bull’s eye as near as possible. Registration deadline is Oct. 23.
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF active duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ SAI rate: $20. Normal rate: $40;
▪ Time: 6-10 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. For more details, call 256-2067.
OCT. 24
RECON PUMPKIN ARCHERY CLINIC 101 REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Learn the basics of archery Oct. 27 with Outdoor Recreation, while people shoot with their favorite Halloween costume. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. Registration deadline is Oct. 24.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $5. Normal rate: $7;
▪ Time: 9-11 a.m.
Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
RECON HALLOWEEN UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation on their popular trip to Crystal City Underground for a three-hour underground kayaking tour Oct. 27. Kayak in a Halloween costume. Trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterward (individual’s cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5. Registration deadline is Oct. 24.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF active duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots are available;
▪ RecOn rate: $16. Normal rate: $30;
▪ Time: 12:30-8 p.m.
Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
OCT. 26
HALLOWEEN DANCE
Youth Programs will have a Halloween dance from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Youth Center. People can dress in their Halloween costume and enter a costume contest for prizes. The event will also include pumpkin bowling, a Halloween maze, and more. Open to preteens ages 9-12. Fee—members, free; non-members, $3. For more information, call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
OCT. 27
SCARY BOWL TOURNAMENT
The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center invites people to get their scare on and bowl in the 2018 Scary Bowl Tournament scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 27. This 7, 8, 9 No Tap Tournament is $20 per person and includes three games, shoe rental and prizes. Get into the Halloween spirit and wear a costume (optional). Prize awarded for the best costume. For more information or to register, call 256-4054.
NOV. 2-3
AFSA’S 9TH ANNUAL VETERAN'S VIGIL RUN
The Air Force Sergeant’s Association will host the 9th Annual Veteran’s Vigil Run from 5 p.m. Nov. 2 through 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the James Gym track, with an opening ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. The 24-hour event allows participants to run/walk in 30-minute increments around the base track to honor past and present veterans. Participants can run/walk individually or in teams of four. This year’s honoree is Vietnam Veteran Roger “Red” Darden. The event is open to anyone with access to Scott AFB. Participation is free and anyone may purchase a commemorative T-shirt ($17).
Additionally, the USO will provide food and beverage during the entire event. For more information, please email Staff Sgt. Jarrell Johnson at jarrell.johnson.2@us.af.mil or Tech. Sgt. Rhonnie Kolp at rhonnie.kolp.1@us.af.mil.
NOV. 3
SUPERINTENDENT’S REVENGE TOURNAMENT
Cardinal Creek Golf Course has scheduled their annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament for Nov. 3 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole gross and Peoria handicap net winners—no handicap required to play. Entry fee is $45 for daily players and $25 per AGF members. This includes greens fee, cart, range balls and prizes.
NOV. 8
KIDS KLUB FALL CARNIVAL
Bring the kids to the Scott Event Center from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 8 for a special Kids Klub Fall Carnival. The event will include carnival games and food, as well as special artsy fun with Arts & Crafts Center. Kids Klub events include special activities, food, drinks, and fun while supplies last. The cost is only $3 for club members and $5 for non-members—kids 12 and under are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
NOV. 10
‘VETERANS AGAINST SUICIDE AWARENESS GALA’ event
People are cordially invited to attend the “Veterans Against Suicide Awareness Gala” in recognition of Suicide Awareness and Prevention and to support veterans and active duty members enduring suicidal ideations and other mental health issues. This event will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon. For more information, call (618) 792-6747.
NOV. 17
THANKSGIVING DAY BRUNCH RESERVATION DEADLINE
People are invited to a Thanksgiving brunch Nov. 22 at the Scott Event Center. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., people can enjoy a Thanksgiving Day feast, plus various breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as a complimentary bar featuring Mimosas, Bloody Marys and more. Prepaid reservations required (taken Oct. 22-Nov. 17 or until full).
▪ Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 and under);
Non-members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), free (5 and under).
To book a table, call 256-5501.
ORDER A TURKEY TAKE-OUT MEAL DEADLINE
People can enjoy the Scott Event Center’s Thanksgiving Day feast this year in the comforts of their home. Their turkey take-out meals include a 16-pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Prepaid orders taken Oct. 22-Nov. 17. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 22. Members, $99.95; non-members, $109.95. To order or for more details, call 256-5501.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION
People can register for the Youth Center’s Youth Basketball League through Oct. 31. This recreational league begins in November with team selections, and the season will run through February. Fee is $55 for members, $70 for non-members, plus an additional $7 for jersey printing. The league is open to ages 5-13 (as of December 2018). For details regarding required physicals, immunizations, etc., call (314) 304-3507 or email alfred.bromley@us.af.mil. Volunteer coaches are also needed. Coaches will receive a $55 credit towards their child’s next sport enrollment fee.
LIBRARY CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The Library will be closed through approximately Nov. 12 for the installation of new carpeting. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. For more information, call 256-5100.
AIRMEN BOWL FREE
Calling all Airmen: Grab some friends and join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center from 1-3 p.m. on select Sundays in 2018 for unlimited bowling. The dates are: Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16. Open to all active duty and their families/friends. First-come, first-served and limited to the first 120 people. For more information, call 256-4054.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Visit the Library Auditorium for the following upcoming movies:
▪ Oct. 25: 1 p.m. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”;
▪ Nov. 2: 7 p.m. “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Movies are free and open to the base population. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
ENTER THE AIR FORCE ART CONTEST
The 2018 Air Force Art Contest is Nov. 1-30 and will feature, highlight and celebrate art created by Air Force members and their families. Both adult and youth artists can submit up to two images of their two-dimensional painting or drawing on any subject. Contestants could win up to $400 in Amazon gift cards.
For complete rules, categories and age divisions, visit www.myairforcelife.com/arts or call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
NOTES
COOKS & FOOD SERVICE WORKERS NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott Air Force Base.
Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(K), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation.
For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
ST. LOUIS BLUES HOCKEY TICKETS
The St. Louis Blues are back in action and Information, Tickets and Tours has tickets to all home games. For a complete listing on game day tickets visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Ticket prices vary as the seating is live for each scheduled game. Prices subject to change. No taxes and no fees. For more details, call 256-5919.
CHAPLAIN CORPS WORSHIP SCHEDULE
CATHOLIC SERVICES
▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.
▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.
PROTESTANT SERVICES
▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.
▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.
SOKA GAKKAI INTERNATIONAL, LED BY TIMOTHY MISSI
▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.
All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.
