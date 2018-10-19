Scott Air Force Base celebrates 2018 National Fire Prevention Week

The 375th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Scott Air Force Base took part in the 2018 National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-13, by reaching out to inform the local community on what to do in the event of a fire.
This year, the Scott Fire Department approached the week with a “Look, Listen, Learn” theme to ensure the community is aware of hazards and show what they can provide:
▪ Look for places fire could start. Take a good look around the home. Identify potential fire hazards and take care of them;
▪ Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm. People could have only minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Go to the outside meeting place, which should be a safe distance from the home and where everyone should know to meet;
▪ Learn two ways out of every room and make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily and are also free of clutter.
Throughout the week the fire department visited the Child Development Centers, Scott Elementary School, the Scott Youth Center, hosted a puppet show at the base library, and held an open house and Fall Festival at Fire Station 2 on base. The fire department also assisted in an open house at the O’Fallon Fire Department, a community partner.
“This week helps us get out to the community because most of the time when people see us it’s for an emergency,” said Drew Schultheis, 375th CES Fire Department fire inspector. “This gets us out there and lets us show face in a relaxed environment so they can get to know us and ask questions.”
The Scott Fire Department focused on reaching out to local children to ensure that safe habits are developed early.
“It’s all about starting them young,” said Senior Airman Jared Sargent, a firefighter with the 375th CES. “When you start early with kids, it sticks in their head, everything from staying low and avoiding the heat to changing the batteries on smoke detectors.”
With the week coming to a close, the fire department wants to make sure the base and local community stays aware of fire hazards and talks with kids about knowing where exits are, knowing how to call 911, and knowing their address and name.
Base and community members can contact the 375th CES Fire Prevention Office at 256-3378 for any fire prevention questions or concerns.
Comments