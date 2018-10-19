Scott Air Force Base celebrates 2018 National Fire Prevention Week

Children from the Scott Air Force Base Youth Center exit the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron’s “smoker” during a presentation as part of 2018 National Fire Prevention Week. The smoker simulates how quickly a room can fill up with smoke and allows the opportunity to practice getting low and finding an exit during a fire. Throughout the week, the fire department visited the Child Development Centers, Scott Elementary School, the Scott Youth Center, hosted a puppet show at the base library, and held an open house and Fall Festival at Fire Station 2 on base. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki