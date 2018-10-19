SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airman 1st Class Michael Yu

Airman 1st Class Michael Yu, 375th Communications Squadron knowledge manager, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
When faced with a personnel shortage in the resource office, Yu personally oversaw Defense Travel System authorizations and vouchers totaling $157,000. He also oversaw the installation of new systems at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Along with assisting with SharePoint tickets, Yu has prepped 17 boxes of records for the 375th Communications Group commander’s records digitization project. In his free time, Yu works as public relations officer for the Korean American Association of Scott Area, and he has raised thousands of dollars to fund scholarships and language education.
