People may not know this, but Trafficking in Persons is the second largest criminal activity in the world, after illegal drug trafficking.
Trafficking in Persons is defined as the recruitment, harboring, transportation, transfer, coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, abuse, or exploitation of a person. Victims of human trafficking can be of any gender, race, nationality, and part of any social, economic, or immigration status. They can be man, woman, adult, child, foreign national, or United States citizen.
Vulnerable populations include undocumented migrants, runaway and homeless youth, women and children with limited resources, oppressed social or cultural groups, people displaced by natural disaster or civil conflict, or victims of prior sexual or physical abuse. The three most common forms of trafficking are labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and child soldiering.
The Department of Defense, Air Force, and Scott Air Force Base have zero tolerance for Trafficking in Persons. If people suspect Trafficking in Persons is occurring, do not get directly involved.
They should report the situation to their chain of command, Security Forces, Office of Special Investigation, or Inspector General.
Combating Trafficking in Persons is an Advanced Distributed Learning Services training module required to be completed annually.
The CTIP training includes education modules on coercion, commercial sex acts, involuntary servitude and severe forms of trafficking in person.
The installation needs to be at 100 percent compliance by the end of 2018. CTIP posters have been emailed to units to post in common areas, such as bulletin boards. People can reach the Scott AFB point of contact for CTIP by emailing Brenda Wells at 375amw.ctip@us.af.mil.
Comments