ALS class honors Gold Star families

Eliana, Tristan and Caleb, children of fallen Master Sgt. Gregory Kuhse from the 3rd Manpower Requirements Squadron, receive coins from Col. Leslie Maher, 357th Air Mobility Wing commander, at the Class 18-G Airman Leadership School graduation, Oct. 11, 2018. This moment was part of the school’s new legacy project meant to honor past service members. Kuhse and Maj. Phyllis Pelky were killed in a 2015 helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Photo by Senior Airman Tara Stetler