Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
Oct. 26
Trunk or Treat and Haunted House
A trunk or treat and haunted house event sponsored by the Warmheart Council for all ages is scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m. Friday at 603 South Drive, Scott Air Force Base Bldg. 67 or the AES Bldg. The event is hosted by 375 AES and the First Sergeant Council. Haunted house entry is free. Donations are appreciated.
SAI Halloween Axe Throwing
Beginners and advanced throwers, join Outdoor Recreation on Oct. 26 and test your skills at Top Notch Axe Throwing in St Louis. Axe throwing is a sport in which the competitor throws an axe at a target, attempting to hit the bull’s eye as near as possible.
▪ SAI Eligible – open to Single AF Active Duty/Reservist Enlisted and Officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available.
▪ SAI Rate: $20. Normal Rate: $40. Time: 6-10 p.m. Call for availability. Open to ages 18 and older. For more details, call 256-2067.
Halloween Dance
The Youth Program’s Halloween Dance is scheduled for Oct. 26. Dress in a Halloween Costume and enter the Costume Contest for prizes. Plus there will be Pumpkin Bowling, Halloween Maze and more.
Open to pre-teens ages 9-12. Time/Place: 7-9 p.m., Youth Center. Fee: Members - Free, Non-Members - $3. Call Youth Programs for more information, 256-5139.
Oct. 27
Scary Bowl Tournament
The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center invites people to bowl in their 2018 Scary Bowl Tournament scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. This 7, 8, 9 No Tap Tournament is $20 per person and includes three games, shoe rental and prizes. Get into the Halloween spirit and wear a costume (optional). Prize awarded for the best costume. For more information or to register, call 256-4054.
RecOn Pumpkin Archery Clinic 101
Learn the basics of Archery on Oct. 27 with Outdoor Recreation, while shooting in a Halloween costume. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided.
▪ RecOn Eligible – open to AF Active Duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn Rate: $5. Normal Rate: $7. Time: 9-11 a.m. Call for availability. Open to ages 10 and older. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
RecOn Halloween Underground Kayak
Join Outdoor Recreation on a popular trip to Crystal City Underground for a three hour underground kayaking tour on Oct. 27. Kayak in a Halloween costume. Trip requires one tight passageway and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterward (your cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ RecOn Eligible – open to AF Active Duty/Reservists & their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn Rate: $16. Normal Rate: $30. Time: 12:30-8 p.m. Call for availability. Open to ages 12 and older. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
Nov. 1
2018 Holiday Greeting Card Competition
Registration begins Nov. 1 for the 2018 Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition. The top winners not only receive bragging rights, but also FSS Gift Cards with values of $150, $100, $75 or $50.
Only the first 16 groups to register will receive FREE plywood. Organizations can still enter after the free plywood is gone, however, the organization would need to provide their own supplies. Finished cards must be completed and delivered to Outdoor Rec by 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.
All entries will be displayed on the base for public viewing. Photos of the cards will be placed on the Force Support website, www.375fss.com. The top three winners will be selected by judges. The People’s Choice Award will be selected by the Scott AFB Community via online voting, which will take place Dec. 5-14. The People’s Choice winner will receive $50 in the form of FSS Gift Cards. Note: In order to control the number of repeated votes, all SAFB personnel must vote from off-base computers (no LAN SAFB computers can be used). Vote once a day, as many days during the voting time frame that you like. All votes identified as on-base votes will be automatically disqualified. Unit pride and bragging rights are on the line.
For complete rules, contact Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 or visit www.375fss.com. Event sponsored by Scott Credit Union.
Enter the Air Force Art Contest
The 2018 Air Force Art Contest is Nov. 1-30 and will feature, highlight and celebrate art created by Air Force members and their families. Both adult and youth artists can submit up to two images of their two-dimensional painting or drawing on any subject. Win up to $400 in Amazon Gift Cards. For complete rules, categories and age divisions, visit www.myairforcelife.com/arts or call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.
Nov. 2
Aviation First Friday
November is National Aviation History Month. In celebration, Zeppelins Food & Drinks is offering a “high-flying” First Friday event on Nov. 2. Join us at 3 p.m. for Free Food, Entertainment and Giveaways. All attendees will have a chance to win. Google Home, Ninja Blender and Fuji Instamax Camera.
First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with food being served in Zeppelins 4-6 p.m. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
Free movie at the Library Auditorium
Join the Library Auditorium for a movie. On Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., enjoy Crazy Rich Asians. Movie is free and open to the base population. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or check us out on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
Friday Night Hoops
Boys and girls are invited to play Friday Night Hoops, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30. Open to two separate age groups, pre-teens 9-12 years and teens 13-18 years. Teams are co-ed so everyone can enjoy. Physical needed.
Night Hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 256-5139.
Teen Cuisine
Teens can explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12 and up. For more details, call 256-5139.
Nov. 3
Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament
The Cardinal Creek Golf Course has scheduled the annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament for Saturday, Nov. 3, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole Gross and Peoria Handicap Net Winners, no handicap required to play. Entry fee is $45 for daily players and $25 per AGF members. This includes greens fee, cart, range balls and prizes.
RecOn Cache River Canoe/Hike
Canoe through a cypress-tupelo swamp in Illinois with Outdoor Recreation. Explore the Bottomland Swamp area of Cache River State Natural Area on Nov. 3. Paddle six miles through rivers, swamps and ponds covered in duckweed, surrounded by 100-year-old cypress trees and a multitude of bird species, including blue herons, mallards, red headed woodpeckers and many others.
▪ RecOn Eligible – open to AF Active Duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn Rate: $15. Normal Rate: $20. Time: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Register by Nov. 1. Open to ages 12 and up. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
Nov. 5
Bowling 2.0 Classes
This program is designed to introduce or reintroduce bowlers to the sport. The class meets once a week for four weeks and covers the fundamentals of bowling. Topics include approach, markings, grip, lane courtesy, spare shooting and much more. Complete the class to be ready to bowl in the Bowling 2.0 league (optional). Cost is $40 per person. Classes are held on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5-26. Adults and juniors welcome. For complete details or to register, call 256-4054.
Nov. 8
Kids Klub
Families are invited to the Scott Event Center on Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a special Kids Klub. There will be carnival theme games and food, plus special artsy fun with Arts & Crafts Center.
Kids Klub events includes special activities, food, drinks and fun while supplies last. The cost is $3 for Club Members and $5 for non-members, plus kids 12 and under are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
Nov. 9
Paint & Sip
Gather friends and create a “masterpiece” at the Paint & Sip events at the Arts & Crafts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:
▪ Nov. 9
▪ Dec. 14
Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.
Teen Snacks & Splats
A teen art/paint night is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Youth Programs. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, follow us on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
Nov. 10
Kids Crumbs & Canvas
Join the Arts & Crafts Center for painting and snacks from 1-3 p.m. on the following dates:
▪ Nov. 10
▪ Dec. 15
Cost is $15 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring snacks and soft drinks or water. Crumbs & Canvas events are open to kids ages 8 and up with accompaniment of an adult. Reservations are required. For more information and to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center, 618-256-4230.
Nov. 17
Yellow Brick Ball
Enjoy a family night out complete with dinner and dancing at the Youth Programs Yellow Brick Ball Saturday, Nov. 17. Book a table today, registration runs through Nov. 10.
Time: 6-9 p.m. Open to all ages (adult/parent must accompany child). Admission: $35 for first two family members, additional family members are $5 (14 and under), $10 (15 and older). Business casual to formal dress, children may come in costume. Call Youth Center, 256-5139.
Sponsored in part by Noodles & Company, Scott Credit Union, and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
Nov. 22
Thanksgiving Day Brunch
A Thanksgiving Brunch is scheduled for Nov. 22 at the Scott Event Center. Indulge from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Thanksgiving Day feast, plus an assortment of fabulous breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as a complimentary bar featuring Mimosas, Bloody Marys and more. Pre-paid reservations required (taken until Nov. 17 or until full).
▪ Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), Free (5 and under).
▪ Non-Members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), Free (5 and under).
Call to book a table for the family today, 256-5501.
Additional things to do on base
2018 Scott AFB Art Show
View art from Scott AFB artists. The Arts & Crafts Center will be hosting the 2018 Scott AFB Art Show until Nov. 1. Artwork from both youth and adults will be available to view weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 256-4230, visit www.375fss.com or check us out on social media.
Youth Basketball registration
Kids can play in the Youth Basketball League at the Youth Center. Register until Oct. 31. This recreational league begins in November with team selections with the season running through February. Fee is $55 for members and $70 for non-members, plus an additional $7 for jersey printing. League open to ages 5-13 (as of December 2018). For details regarding required physicals, immunizations, etc., call 314-304-3507 or email alfred.bromley@us.af.mil. Volunteer coaches are also needed. Coaches will receive a $55 credit towards their child’s next sport enrollment fee.
Football Fanatics at Zeppelins
It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins (Scott Event Center). Follow all season long with NFL Sunday Ticket at Zeppelins. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Over $3,000 in prizes will be awarded throughout the season. Prizes include a Smart TV, LaZBoy Recliner and more. Plus take advantage of food and drink deals. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union, LaZBoy and MetroPCS. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.
NEW Annual Bowling Fee Program
Join a new Annual Bowling Fee Program at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. This program is a special 12-month program that saves the avid bowler money and allows anyone to bowl as much as they want, whenever they want.
For a one time fee, play and practice any time, discounts on tournaments and Pro Shop, no set calendar. Save $100, pay in full or make monthly installments. Cost is $450 per year or $45.83 per month ($550).
Early termination may be approved by proof of PCS travel orders, retirements, or recommendations by the unit commander. ABF excludes league bowling. To sign-up or for further details, call Stars & Strikes at 256-4054.
Notes
Order a Turkey Take-Out Meal
Enjoy the Scott Event Center’s Thanksgiving Day feast this year in the comforts of home. Turkey Take-Out Meals include a 16-pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Pre-paid orders taken until Nov. 17. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up Nov. 23 from 8-10 a.m. Members $99.95, Non-members $109.95. To order or for more details, call 256-5501.
Cooks and food service workers NEEDED
The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund (NAF) positions on Scott AFB. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. Regular appointment benefits include 401(k), annual and sick leave, retirement plan, health and life insurance. Flexible and Regular positions are eligible for performance awards, overtime pay, shift differentials, workers’ compensation, and unemployment compensation. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.
St. Louis Blues Hockey tickets
The St. Louis Blues are back in action and Information, Tickets and Tours has tickets to all home games. For a complete listing of game day tickets, visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Ticket prices vary as the seating is live for each scheduled game. No taxes and no fees. For more details, call 256-5919.
