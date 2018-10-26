Richard Hupp, 375th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, was instrumental during the recent hurricane evacuation support for C-17 Globmasters. Immediately upon notification of their possible arrival, he innovatively crafted a parking plan for the transient aircraft, determining the flexibility to park 12 aircraft in ramp space that is designed for a maximum of 10. To implement this plan, he personally measured and hand-marked temporary spots to ensure safe wingtip clearance and manage the risk of supporting more aircraft than usual. Additionally, during the recent hurricane evacuation support, he directed his airfield management staff to ensure transient aircrews were supported as much as possible. He made sure the entire airfield operations flight understood the importance of supporting the 190 personnel visiting from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Airfield Manager Richard Hupp
October 26, 2018 02:21 PM
