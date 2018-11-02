Tyndall AFB Airmen find support at Scott AFB

Airmen and families stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael that destroyed much of that area Oct. 13.
For 29 members who evacuated here or near here, they’ve found a helping hand from the 375th Force Support Squadron Airmen and Family Readiness Center.
Due to the substantial amount of damage which Tyndall AFB received from Hurricane Michael, the families were given the option to choose a Safe Haven location anywhere in the continental United States while recovery efforts continue.
Thus far, the A&FRC has provided over $20,000 in financial assistance, much of it made available to the families through the Air Force Aid Society.
“We know we’re making a different in their lives whether it’s being able to provide support when disaster affects our family members, whether it’s distributing a grant on behalf of Air Force Aid, a donation of needed food and hygiene items, or simply a handshake or hug,” said Monica Stouffer, A&FRC flight chief. “Working with Airmen and their families for many of us [at the A&FRC] is more than just a job, it’s our life’s passion, and we’re happy to provide the assistance needed.”
The A&FRC has also teamed up with the Airmen’s Attic to provide uniform items, clothing and toys.
“We also received a donation of non-perishable food, diapers, hygiene items and school supplies from a group of Lincoln’s Landing residents that has been offered to families staying in the local area,” said Stouffer. “Our office takes requests and connects the family to local resources to meet the need.”
How you can help
If you would like to assist affected military individuals and families evacuated to the Scott AFB area, please contact the Airman & Family Readiness Center at (618) 256-8668 to determine specific needs. Consideration for financial donations may include Air Force Aid Society, the American Red Cross or another reputable helping agency. In addition, members of the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron are taking point on a Hurricane Michael relief drive. They are requesting basic items and the locations, times and dates for drop-off are listed below.
Hurricane Relief Supply Drive items:
- Tarps
- Non-perishable food items
- Bleach
- Disinfectant wipes
- Toilet paper/toiletries
- Paper towels
- Diapers/wipes (any size)
- Baby food
When: Now through Nov. 8
Where to drop:
- At the LRS bldg. 4001/102 S. Adams Drive
- Bring items to the Vigil Run Nov. 2-3 at the James Gym track
- At the Small Air Terminal, Bldg. P-8 (across from the MPF)
