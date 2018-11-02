Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
Nov. 2
Enter the Air Force Art Contest
The 2018 Air Force Art Contest is Nov. 1-30 and will feature, highlight and celebrate art created by Air Force members and their families. Both adult and youth artists can submit up to two images of their two-dimensional painting or drawing on any subject. Win up to $400 in Amazon Gift Cards. For complete rules, categories and age divisions, visit www.myairforcelife.com/arts or call the Arts & Crafts Center, 256-4230.
2018 Holiday Greeting Card Competition
Registration began Nov. 1 for the 2018 Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition. The top winners not only receive bragging rights, but also FSS Gift Cards with values of $150, $100, $75 or $50.
Only the first 16 groups to register will receive FREE plywood. Organizations can still enter after the free plywood is gone. However, the organization would need to provide their own supplies. Finished cards must be completed and delivered to Outdoor Rec by 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.
All entries will be displayed on the base for public viewing. Photos of the cards will be placed on the Force Support website, www.375fss.com. The top three winners will be selected by judges. The People’s Choice Award will be selected by the Scott AFB Community via online voting, which will take place Dec. 5-14. The People’s Choice winner will receive $50 in the form of FSS Gift Cards. Note: In order to control the number of repeated votes, all SAFB personnel must vote from off-base computers (no LAN SAFB computers can be used). Vote once a day. All votes identified as on-base votes will be automatically disqualified. Unit pride and bragging rights are on the line.
For complete rules, contact Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067 or visit www.375fss.com. Event sponsored by Scott Credit Union.
Aviation First Friday
November is National Aviation History Month. In celebration, Zeppelins Food & Drinks is offering a “high-flying” First Friday event at 3 p.m. Nov. 2. There will be free food, entertainment and giveaways. All attendees will have a chance to win Google Home, Ninja Blender and Fuji Instamax Camera.
First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with food being served in Zeppelins 4-6 p.m. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
Free movie at the Library Auditorium
Join the Library Auditorium for a movie. At 7 p.m. Nov. 2, enjoy Crazy Rich Asians. Movie is free and open to the base population. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
Friday Night Hoops
Boys and girls are invited to play Friday Night Hoops, Nov. 2, 9 and 30. Open to two separate age groups, pre-teens 9-12 years and teens 13-18 years. Teams are co-ed. Physical needed.
Night Hoops is free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. Teens must still be in high school. For more details, call 256-5139.
Teen Cuisine
Teens can explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking and much more. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12 and up. For more details, call 256-5139.
Nov. 3
Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament
The Cardinal Creek Golf Course has scheduled the annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament for Saturday, Nov. 3, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole Gross and Peoria Handicap Net Winners, no handicap required to play. Entry fee is $45 for daily players and $25 per AGF members. This includes greens fee, cart, range balls and prizes.
RecOn Cache River Canoe/Hike
Canoe through a cypress-tupelo swamp in Illinois with Outdoor Recreation. Explore the Bottomland Swamp area of Cache River State Natural Area on Nov. 3. Paddle six miles through rivers, swamps and ponds covered in duckweed, surrounded by 100-year-old cypress trees and a multitude of bird species, including blue herons, mallards, red headed woodpeckers and many others.
▪ RecOn Eligible – open to AF Active Duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for the same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn Rate: $15. Normal Rate: $20. Time: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Call for availability. Open to ages 12 and up. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
Nov. 5
Bowling 2.0 Classes
This program is designed to introduce or reintroduce bowlers to the sport. The class meets once a week for four weeks and covers the fundamentals of bowling. Topics include approach, markings, grip, lane courtesy, spare shooting and much more. Complete the class to be ready to bowl in the Bowling 2.0 league (optional). Cost is $40 per person. Classes are held on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5-26. Adults and juniors welcome. For complete details or to register, call 256-4054.
Nov. 7
RecOn Clothing Layering 101
Learn to keep the chill away by properly layering clothing. Outdoor Recreation is teaching the basics of clothing layering for fall and winter outdoor activities. The two-hour class teaches the difference in material type, when to wear which material, how to layer to perfect breathability and more. Class will take place Nov. 7 at Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 3176.
▪ Rate: $10. Contact ODR for RecOn rate/eligibility. Time: 6-8 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
Nov. 8
Kids Klub
Families are invited to the Scott Event Center on Nov. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a special Kids Klub. There will be carnival theme games and food, plus special artsy fun with Arts & Crafts Center.
Kids Klub events includes special activities, food and drinks while supplies last. The cost is $3 for Club Members and $5 for non-members, plus kids 12 years old and younger are free. For more details, call the Scott Event Center at 256-5501.
Nov. 10
ABA Basketball tickets
See St. Louis’ own ABA Professional Basketball Team, St. Louis Spirits, compete live on Nov. 10 and 11. Information, Tickets & Tours has tickets to the special Veteran’s Day games. See the Spirits take on Jackson Showboats both days, plus get two bonus games: Missouri Capitals vs Kansas City Grillerz. That’s four games for $11. Purchase tickets at ITT. General admission pricing at the door is $20. All kids 5 years old and younger are free. For more details and to purchase tickets, call ITT at 256-5919.
Veteran’s Day Holiday
These are the holiday day hours Nov. 11-12 for the following FSS facilities:
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course – Course & Pro Shop open both days (café closed).
▪ Warmer Fitness Center – Closed for the holiday. However, facility is open to authorized after-hours users.
▪ James Sports Center – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center – Open 1-6 p.m. Nov. 11; Open 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 14
RecOn Gobble Gobble Archery Clinic 101
ODR’s Final Archery Clinic of the season is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Archery Range at Scott AFB. The staff will teach the basics of Archery, including how to hold the correct stance, how to use a recurve bow or compound bow and proper technique for shooting. The recurve bows and compounds bows carried at Scott AFB ODR are popular among beginners and expert archers. They are easy to pull back but still require some strength. This is the last Archery Clinic for the year. No fee. Spots are limited.
▪ RecOn Eligible – open to AF Active Duty/Reservists & their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ Free Event. Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Register by Nov. 13. Open to ages 10 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
Nov. 16
5K Run Feast Mode
Join the Fitness Center in this year’s Thanksgiving 5K Run, Feast Mode, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. This free run will start and end at the Parade Grounds. Awards will be given to the first and second place male and female participants. Register at the Warmer Fitness or James Sports Centers. For more details, call 256-1218.
Friendsgiving Pre-Teen Dance
Celebrate “Friendsgiving” at the Pre-Teen Dance Nov. 16 at the Youth Center. Donate three non-perishable food items for free entry.
Open to pre-teens ages 9-12. Time/Place: 7-9 p.m., Youth Center. Fee: Members – Free, Non-Members – $3. Youth Programs, 256-5139.
Nov. 17
Texas Hold’em Finale
Who will be crowned the 2018 SAFB Texas Hold’em Champion? Find out Nov. 17 at the Scott Event Center, as the top players go head to head. The pre-game dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Finale players are free. However, all other guests pay $15 fee for dinner. Reservations required by Nov. 10.
All are welcome to watch the tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. For more details, call 256-5501.
Program sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, GEICO and Grey Eagle Distributors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
RecOn Gobble Gobble Underground Kayaking
Join Outdoor Recreation for a trip to Crystal City Underground in a three-hour underground kayaking tour Nov. 17. Trip requires one tight passageway and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Lunch afterwards (your cost). Difficulty rating: 3/5.
▪ RecOn Eligible – open to AF Active Duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn Rate: $16. Non RecOn Rate: $30. Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Register by Nov. 14. Open to ages 12 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
Order a Turkey Take-Out Meal
Enjoy the Scott Event Center’s Thanksgiving Day feast this year in the comforts of home. Turkey Take-Out Meals include a 16-pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Pre-paid orders taken until Nov. 17. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up 8-10 a.m. Nov. 23. Members $99.95, Non-members $109.95. To order or for more details, call 256-5501.
St. Louis Blues Hockey tickets
The St. Louis Blues are back in action and Information, Tickets and Tours has tickets to all home games. For a complete listing of game day tickets, visit https://375fss.com/ITT.php. Ticket prices vary as the seating is live for each scheduled game. No taxes and no fees. For more details, call 256-5919.
Library closed for renovations
The library will be closed until approximately Nov. 12 for the installation of new carpeting. For more information, call 256-5100.
Chaplain Corps worship schedule
Catholic services
▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.
▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.
Protestant services
▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.
▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.
Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi
▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.
All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.
Comments