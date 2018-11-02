Scott Air Force Base meetings

Note: Scott meetings are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any meeting to the POC listed.
COMPANY GRADE OFFICER’S COUNCIL
Upcoming events and meetings are posted to the Scott AFB CGOC Facebook page.
Request to become a member of the group at www.facebook.com/#!/groups/Scott.CGOC.
SCOTT CHIEFS GROUP
The Scott Chiefs Group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of every month.
All current and retired chiefs are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more info and meeting location, contact Chief Master Sgt. Emily Shepherd at emily.shepherd.1@us.af.mil or (618) 229-2133.
SAFB TOP III ASSOCIATION
The Scott Air Force Base Top III Association invites people to their monthly meeting beginning at 3 p.m. the third Friday of the month at the Scott Event Center. For more information, contact Master Sgt. Marcus Hawkins or Master Sgt. Boyd Shurett at ScottTOP3@us.af.mil.
AF SERGEANT’S ASSOCIATION
The AF Sergeants Association meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month in the dining facility in the POW MIA Room.
For more information about AFSA, please contact Chapter 872 President Master Sgt. Philip Knight at philip.knight@us.af.mil or (618) 779-7805.
NCO COUNCIL
The NCO Council meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Scott Club.
For more information, call Staff Sgt. Arin Vickers at (618) 229–8468.
FIRST FOUR
First Four meets at 3 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in the Enlisted Professional Enhancement Center.
For more information, call Senior Airman Kenyana Cornethan at (618) 229-8528.
DORM COUNCIL
Meetings are held at 3:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month in the Belleville Dorm. For more information, call Airman 1st Class Stephanie Meyers at 256-5481.
AIR FORCE ASSOCIATION
General membership meetings are held quarterly at the Scott Club.
For more info, email smcaf168afa@live.com.
SCOTT SPOUSES CLUB
The Scott Spouses Club functions are held the second Wednesday of each month from September-May.
For more information, visit www.scottspousesclub.com.
RETIREE ACTIVITIES COUNCIL
Meets at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of every month in Bldg P-10 (MPF), Room A-209 (Conference Room A).
All retired military, their families and projected retirees are welcome to attend. For more info, contact Denver Baldwin at 256-5092.
WIDOW/WIDOWER’S SUPPORT GROUP
The Scott AFB Widow/Widower’s Support Group meets from 12:30-3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month in the A&FRC. The group shares resources, talks about experiences and advocates for Widows/Widowers. For more information call Barbara Wilson at (618) 337-3646 or Rose Wilson at (618) 234-7685.
TOASTMASTERS
Please come out and visit the SAFB Toastmasters at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday at the Scott Education Center (next to the main office). Friends and guests are welcome and people can bring a lunch.
It is a good, fun-filled hour with great conversation, creative topics of discussion for career progression, and personal speech development to enhance anyone’s communications skills.
For more information, please contact Staff Sgt. Christopher Adams at christopher.adams.36@us.af.mil.
